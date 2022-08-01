Back to the Future: The Revival of Industrial Policy





The revival began in the Trump administration as part of the anti-China offensive, but is gaining momentum under President Joe Biden. It’s about recreating the space for people to get serious about the idea that they have a legitimate role to play.

But big industrial policy raises a big question with billions of dollars at stake: What works and what doesn’t?

Proponents have a long track record, starting with Alexander Hamilton’s report on manufacturing, which argued for tariffs and subsidies to support emerging industries. Government research and funding has helped create commercial jets, the internet, communications satellites, and digital mapping, keeping major auto companies alive during economic downturns. Most recently, the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed ​​bet $10 billion on a number of Covid vaccine candidates and found a winner.

Critics cite a long list of failures, including clean coal, nuclear reactors using recycled plutonium, nuclear fusion, synthetic fuels and decades of efforts to create supersonic commercial jets. The most recent example is Solyndra Corp., which he persuaded the Obama administration to co-sign a $535 million loan that went bankrupt about two years later.

Even proponents say industrial policy has its limits. Government support is effective in sowing the seeds of new industries and strengthening those facing competitive challenges from abroad, but it cannot turn back the clock and revive industries the US has lost. .

This new consensus means heartache for many companies seeking government support. The U.S.-owned solar PV maker has relied on the White House to help revive its domestic industry by thwarting foreign competitors.But with China and other Asian nations in complete control of the market, the administration turned against their pleas, paving the way for the continued influx of imported solar panels into the United States.

Robert Atkinson, an advocate of government aid to industry since the Clinton administration, says industrial policy isn’t all bad. But you have to do things at the right time. Once you’ve lost key features and your competitors have acquired them, there’s not much you can do.

Atkinson currently serves as Chairman of the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, a think tank backed by the semiconductor and other technology industries. He has backed funding for computer chips, including legislation passed late last week.

Ultimately, once an industry loses to foreign competition, it has little chance of winning back. Then it’s not primarily a matter of inventing new technologies, but figuring out how to bring manufacturers and their supporting industries back to America. Purification of polysilicon, production of silicon ingots, wafers and cells. In some of these segments, Chinese companies control more than 90% of the global market.

Industrial policy is most effective in helping new industries gain momentum that can capitalize on America’s longstanding strengths in science and technology. However, difficult policy decisions remain.

As manufacturing becomes more and more international, it is not clear which companies are sufficiently American to warrant government assistance. Does the company have facilities in the US? If so, do they have to be factories? are there?

