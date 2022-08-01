Google Suspends Google Investor John Hemptons Blog





The hedge fund, which invested in other hedge funds, was owned by President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and his uncle, James Biden.

Paradigm shared an address with Ponta Negra, an investment fund that was frozen by the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2009, and whose manager Francesco Rusciano pleaded guilty to wire fraud.

Paradigm also shared Ponta Negra and a marketing company run by Jeffry Schneider, the same company that sold the money of convicted Ponzi scheme operator Allen Stanford.

Curiosity led to the link…U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and son Hunter. Inset, Brontë blogger John Hempton.

Schneider, owner and CEO of Ascendant Capital LLC, was indicted by the Securities and Exchange Commission last February on securities fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy charges. But long before this, Schneider had expended considerable energy trying to convince Hempton to remove a blog post investigating his deal.

In 2010, a Google rep explained that there was a problem with the anti-spam robot, and the Hemptons blog was quickly revived.

Now Hunter is back in the headlines, following a Justice Department investigation into his business dealings in Ukraine, his battle with drug and alcohol addiction, his ex-wife’s infidelity accusations, and his tax affairs.

Another clear sign that the tech giant continues to have trouble deciding what’s right for printing is the New York Post about Hunter’s trade in China and Ukraine during the 2020 US presidential election. can be found in Twitter’s decision to silence the revelation of A computer repair shop in Delaware. Rival media outlets initially ignored Yarn, but were overturned when many of the Post’s initial reports were subsequently verified.

peculiar timing

The cause of the new closure is unclear, given the lack of details Google provided Hampton as to why Hempton’s blog went offline.

Hempton’s most recent blog post was a brief review of Financial Times journalist Dan McCrums’ book on Wirecard, a scam Hempton uncovered more than a decade before it exploded (unfortunately, the short notice against his company The stakes unfolded long before reality caught up with the German company). ).

It was certainly less controversial than his publicized allegations that Australian insurer IAG was exposed to Lex Greensill’s bankrupt billers. This led to Hempton being invited (or forced) to face a confidential and hostile interview before the Australian Securities and Investments Commission.

For Hempton, it is only through legal action that the source of the (alleged) spam attack is likely to be revealed.

It’s not exactly what he’s thinking of doing. Bronte Capitals funds have invested approximately $100 million (or 12.2% of FUM) in Google stock. You’d think the least reward he’d get would be a warning before shutting him down.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.afr.com/rear-window/google-suspends-google-investor-john-hempton-s-blog-20220731-p5b61g The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

