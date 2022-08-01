IIT Guwahati established a biomedical equipment and diagnostic center for medical technology facilities in rural India





The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati announced on Monday that it will establish the ICMR-DHR Center of Excellence for Innovation and Commercialization of Biomedical Devices and Diagnostics to provide technology-influenced healthcare facilities to rural areas of the country. did. Currently, the centers are located at the Nanotechnology Center and the Jyoti and Bhupat Mehta Schools of Health Sciences and Technology, IIT Guwahati.

“This interdisciplinary initiative is also in line with the Government of India’s National Education Policy 2020, bringing together professors, researchers, entrepreneurs, doctors and students from multiple departments under one umbrella to promote medical innovation. It inculcates research and innovation in the areas of .. This initiative has been led by departments such as Chemistry, Chemical Engineering, Biological Sciences and Engineering, Electronic and Electrical Engineering, Design and Mathematics,” said the Institute. said in a statement Monday.

The center is working on biomarker detection using microfluidic and semiconductor nanobiosensors to detect various non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and developing diagnostic devices for collection, storage, security, and analysis. It is provided as part of a major project of the ICMR Mission Secretariat, IIT Guwahati. Of the data specific to rural India among others.

Experts will also focus on innovating proprietary alternatives to medical devices imported from other countries under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

The center will work towards fulfilling the vision of Prime Minister Hombul Sri Narendra Modi to involve all IITs in assisting the country in achieving the goals of Atmanirbhar Bharat in the field of healthcare technology development. I’m in. The center excels in frugal innovation related to biomedical devices and is envisioned to develop a unique academic industrial model for product development related to domestic medical technology innovation. The translational innovations proposed at the center are expected to address societal needs especially related to diagnostics and healthcare delivery in rural India. The innovated technology also has the potential to facilitate import substitution to realize the dream of Make in India and Atmanilvar Bharat,” said Professor TG Sitaram, Director of IIT Guwahati. He said, detailing the important work underway at his ICMR Mission Secretariat.

Experts say the center will be responsible for the availability of essential diagnostic devices, several pilot-scale digital health kiosks, and the development of unique technology-based alternatives in rural areas.

