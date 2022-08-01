Apple’s App Store Shows More Ads





Apple’s App Store is where you go when you’re looking to install a new app on your iOS device, but it’s not where you expect to be bombarded with ads. We have already placed some ads, and more will be posted soon.

Apple’s App Store will soon serve as App Store homepage, according to 9to5Mac[Today]Start placing ads on your tab. This is the first thing you see when you launch it. The ad will appear in his second slot, so it will appear as soon as you open the App Store.

Additionally, you will see ads on product pages. App developers can purchase ad slots at the bottom of other apps’ pages. Although you can’t target specific products directly, your ads will appear on relevant product pages. This can be confusing, for example if a direct competitor appears as an ad on another app’s product page.

These new ads are on top of the ads already showing in the App Store, i.e.[検索]Appears above tabs and search results. Finding ads isn’t easy unless you’re actively looking for them. They can be identified by a slightly lighter background and a small badge that reads “Ad” just below the app description.

The first thing you see when you search for Lightroom is an ad. Adobe’s Lightroom app gets a slot under ads. Credit: Stan Schroeder/Apple

“Apple Search Ads provides an opportunity for developers of all sizes to grow their business. Like our other advertising services, these new ad placements are built on the same foundation. We only include and adhere to content from our approved App Store product pages and follow the same strict privacy standards,” Apple told 9to5Mac in a statement.

See also: What are the consequences of Apple’s latest privacy policy? More money for Apple.

The report says the new ads will be showing as a test “soon”, but no word on when it will be available to all users.

Given Apple’s fairly strict privacy rules, the new ads won’t be targeted to individuals or small groups, and your personally identifiable information won’t be shared with third parties. If you would like to further reduce the personal data Apple uses to show you ads,[設定]-[プライバシーとセキュリティ]-[Apple Advertising]Go to[パーソナライズド広告]to turn off.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mashable.com/article/apple-app-store-ads The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos