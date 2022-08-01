UPDATED* Google Pixel Watch release date predictions, pre-orders and possible prices





Last updated: August 1, 2022

The Google Pixel watch is coming soon with new Pixel 7 tablets and phones.

It was unveiled at the Google I/O keynote in May and looks set to compete with the current line of smartwatches dominated by Apple and Samsung.

Based on what we’ve learned from I/O 2022, combined with other leaks and speculation, it looks like the Google Pixel Watch will also be a strong contender.

Google Pixel Watch release date

Google plans to launch the Pixel Watch alongside its upcoming Pixel 7 smartphones. This creates an ecosystem with tablets.

This will then face Apple and Samsung in a fierce battle in the mobile tech ecosystem.

Either way, there’s no confirmed release date for the Pixel 7, so there’s no release date for the Google Pixel Watch either.

Pixel phones typically launch in the fall or fall months. Looking back at the Pixel releases so far, we can speculate that the Google Pixel Watch will likely be released sometime between September and October of 2022.

Google Pixel Watch pre-order

While the Google Pixel Watch is currently not available for pre-order, previous Pixel phones were available for pre-order around the end of September/early October of their respective release years.

I see no reason for Google to break out of this cadence, so expect pre-orders for the Google Pixel Watch to start picking up around the end of August.

In the meantime, sign up to receive updates via email from the official Google Store website.

Google Pixel Watch estimated price

Of course, Google hasn’t officially revealed the Google Pixel Watch’s price yet, but Yogesh Brar said it will likely sell for between $300 and $400.

It sits somewhere between budget offerings like the Fitbit and premium options like the upcoming Apple Watch Series 8.

We’ll keep updating this page when it comes to pricing, but for now it looks like the Google Pixel Watch is priced slightly below the Apple Watch.

Expected specs of Google Pixel Watch

There are a lot of options for specs, but given the competition the Pixel Watch faces, it’s better to swing by.

There were previous rumors that the Pixel Watch would feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100, but now expectations have changed.

It is currently believed to contain a Samsung Exynos chipset, which is ironic considering Samsung is one of its main competitors.

Other potential specs include a 300mAh battery, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage, which is certainly pretty competitive.

google pixel watch design

Thanks to a clever Reddit user (u/tagtech414/), we also have what appears to be a genuine photo of a Google Pixel Watch. Of course, we’ve already seen images from Google I/O 2022, but seeing the clock in situ is always preferable.

Annoyingly, the watch featured in these images doesn’t appear to be running a functioning OS, so we can’t see what the UI looks like, but the design of the Google Pixel Watch I got a very good idea about

This also seems like good news, as I really like the look of the smooth rounded dome. .

Additionally, there is some context for its size compared to the Apple Watch and Galaxy Watch.

From this we can see that the Google Pixel Watch is much more minimal than the Galaxy Watch and even matches the Apple Watch in terms of minimalism.

Google Pixel Watch OS

According to the keynote, the Pixel watch will run Wear OS 3 and feature a more fluid UI with more sophisticated notifications.

It’s also fully compatible with Google Assistant and has a Google Wallet interface, making payments easy.

Plus, it has a whole new set of integrations with Google Home. This gives you more streamlined control over everything you do with your Google Home, including lights, alarms, music, and more.

