what about september?Click here for statewide calendar and program preview





Research Triangle Park – North Carolina has many technology and life sciences events and program deadlines approaching in September. Some events will be held in person or in a hybrid format, while many others will remain virtual.

Based on WRAL TechWire’s ongoing work tracking key events and deadlines across North Carolina, here’s what’s planned for September 2022.

Sustainable Fleet Technology Conference & Expo 2022 August 30-September 1 @Durham Convention Center

The 6th Annual Sustainable Fleet Technology Conference and Expo brings together market-leading fleet and technology providers to discuss strategies to improve the efficiency and sustainability of fleet operations.

Application Deadline: Duke CASE FM Kirby Social Contribution Award September 5th

Duke University’s Fred Morgan Kirby Award provides $100,000 in unlimited funding for scaling social impact to organizations working to solve social or environmental problems around the world. Join this webinar to learn more about the program and application process. Applications for the first round will close on September 5th.

Finding and Understanding Federal Opportunities September 6, 9-10:30 AM (Online)

Hosted by the North Carolina Military Business Center, this training event will focus on identifying federal websites used by government agencies to advertise goods/services opportunities and procurement forecasts.

Downtown Techies Raleigh Happy Hour September 6th 5-7pm @Lynnwood Brewing Concern

The Downtown Techies Happy Hour event series is back at Raleighs Lynnwood Brewing Concern. Join a network with peers.

Code for Durham: Civic Hacking Session September 6th at 7pm (online)

Code for Durham brings together engineers, designers, developers, data scientists, cartographers, and activists to collaborate on citizen technology projects. Meetings are held on the first Tuesday of each month.

One Million Cups Lake Norman Sept. 7 7:30am-9:00am @Jay Hurt Hub for Innovation & Entrepreneurship (and Online)

Every Wednesday morning, entrepreneurs from the Lake Norman area gather to introduce their companies to mentors, advisors, and other start-ups. Join us, meet new people and collaborate with fellow entrepreneurs.

A Million Cups of Charlotte September 7, 8-9am (Online)

Our weekly 1 Million Cups Charlotte features presentations by local startups and Q&A from the community.

One Million Cups Asheville Sept 7 9am-10am @Hatch Innovation Hub

Asheville’s startup community meets weekly to hear pitches from local founders and network with peers, investors and business leaders.

One Million Cups Wilmington Sept. 7 9-10am @UNCW Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship (and Online)

This weekly event brings together entrepreneurs from the Wilmington and Cape Fear communities for coffee, casual startup pitches and conversations.

1 Million Cup RTP September 7th 9am-10am (Online)

Hosted by Kaufman, 1 Million Cups is a weekly, informal pitch event for the startup community. Join us for free coffee and entrepreneurial assistance as local startups make presentations.

NC TECH Charlotte Brews + Bytes Sept. 7, 4:30-6:30pm @Heist Brewery + Barrel Arts

NC TECH hosts a summer networking event for the business community in Charlotte. Registration is free for both NC TECH members and non-members.

Next Generation Sustainable Technologies for Small Growers September 7-9 @NC A&T State University

NC A&T University’s School of Agribusiness, Applied Economics, and Agriscience Education hosts a three-day conference exploring new soil, air, and water technologies for small farms.

Informing Innovation 2022 September 8th 9am-3pm @NCBiotech

The North Carolina Center for Biotechnology hosts events featuring life sciences market research methodologies, scientific literature, patent and business information resources, and other market research tips.

ConvergeSouth 2022 Sept 8-9 @Flywheel Coworking

Held in Winston-Salem, the two-day conference includes educational breakout sessions, an expo with 75 startups and investors, a pitch event, and plenty of networking.

Get2Know NC TECH Webinar September 9, 9-9:30 AM (Online)

This free monthly interactive webinar provides attendees with an overview of NC TECH activities, resources and member offerings.

Menu: Automate, Eliminate, Delegate Sept. 12 12pm-1pm @The Frontier (and Online)

This hybrid workshop will explore strategies and systems for automating, eliminating, and delegating tasks to reduce your workload.

Triangle Biotech Tuesday, September 13, 6-7:30 PM

Triangle Biotech Tuesday is a monthly meeting that brings together scientific experts across the RTP/Greater Triangle area. Join our network of professionals from various industries. Groups meet on the second Tuesday of each month.

JAMstack: Web Apps at Ludicrous Speed ​​Sept. 13, 6-8pm @The McKimmon Center

This month’s All Things Open meetup features David Neal, Principal Developer Advocate at Pluralsight.

One Million Cups Lake Norman Sept. 14 7:30am-9:00am @Jay Hurt Hub for Innovation & Entrepreneurship (and Online)

Every Wednesday morning, entrepreneurs from the Lake Norman area gather to introduce their companies to mentors, advisors, and other start-ups. Join us, meet new people and collaborate with fellow entrepreneurs.

A Million Cups of Charlotte September 14, 8-9am (Online)

Our weekly 1 Million Cups Charlotte features presentations by local startups and Q&A from the community.

One Million Cups Robson County Sept. 14 8-9am @Thomas Entrepreneurship Hub

This monthly event allows local Robson County entrepreneurs to showcase their products and services to their peers and network with the startup community.

One Million Cups Asheville Sept. 14 9-10am @Hatch Innovation Hub

Asheville’s startup community meets weekly to hear pitches from local founders and network with peers, investors and business leaders.

One Million Cups Wilmington Sept. 14 9-10am @UNCW Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship (and Online)

This weekly event brings together entrepreneurs from the Wilmington and Cape Fear communities for coffee, casual startup pitches and conversations.

Application Deadline: NCBiotech Flash Grant (Cycle 1) September 14th at 12pm

The NC Biotechs Flash Grant program provides up to $20,000 for short-term research projects focused on high potential technologies. Cycle 3 accepts proposals in all areas of life sciences, except Class I medical devices or consumer products.

Create a marketing plan for your venture

Hosted by Innovate Carolina and the Small Business and Technology Development Center, this free workshop helps local businesses find their target audience and expand their reach.

North Carolina State Engineering Career Fair September 2021 (in person and virtual)

This two-day hybrid career fair allows North Carolina State University engineering students to meet employers who are hiring in a variety of industries.

One Million Cups Lake Norman Sept. 21 7:30am-9:00am @Jay Hurt Hub for Innovation & Entrepreneurship (and Online)

Every Wednesday morning, entrepreneurs from the Lake Norman area gather to introduce their companies to mentors, advisors, and other start-ups. Join us, meet new people and collaborate with fellow entrepreneurs.

A Million Cups of Charlotte September 21, 8-9am (Online)

Our weekly 1 Million Cups Charlotte features presentations by local startups and Q&A from the community.

One Million Cups Asheville Sept 21 9am-10am @Hatch Innovation Hub

Asheville’s startup community meets weekly to hear pitches from local founders and network with peers, investors and business leaders.

One Million Cups Wilmington Sept. 21 9-10am @UNCW Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship (and Online)

This weekly event brings together entrepreneurs from the Wilmington and Cape Fear communities for coffee, casual startup pitches and conversations.

Million Cups RTP September 21, 9-10am (Online)

Hosted by Kaufman, 1 Million Cups is a weekly, informal pitch event for the startup community. Join us for free coffee and entrepreneurial assistance as local startups make presentations.

Ag Tech Professional Forum September 21st 4-7pm @NCBiotech

Hosted by NCBiotech, this in-person event provides a platform for Agtech business leaders to discuss relevant topics.

NC TECH Summit for Women in Tech September 22-23 @New Bern Riverfront Convention Center

Held this year in New Bern, the NC TECHs Summit for Women in Tech brings together female tech and business leaders from across the state to celebrate years of accomplishment and work towards future goals.

Hendersonville Pitch Party Sept. 27 5pm @Southern Appalachian Brewery

This free event allows Hendersonville-area entrepreneurs to showcase their ideas and get guidance, feedback and support from the audience.

RevTech Labs Health Innovation Summit September 2728 @Camp North End

The RevTech Labs Health Innovation Summit returns again this year, bringing together industry leaders, entrepreneurs and healthcare systems to discuss the latest trends in the future of health.

One Million Cups Lake Norman Sept. 28, 7:30am-9:00am @Jay Hurt Hub for Innovation & Entrepreneurship (and Online)

Every Wednesday morning, entrepreneurs from the Lake Norman area gather to introduce their companies to mentors, advisors, and other start-ups. Join us, meet new people and collaborate with fellow entrepreneurs.

A Million Cups of Charlotte September 28, 8-9am (Online)

Our weekly 1 Million Cups Charlotte features presentations by local startups and Q&A from the community.

One Million Cups Asheville Sept 28 9-10am @Hatch Innovation Hub

Asheville’s startup community meets weekly to hear pitches from local founders and network with peers, investors and business leaders.

1 Million Cup Wilmington Sept. 28, 9-10am @UNCW Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship (and Online)

This weekly event brings together entrepreneurs from the Wilmington and Cape Fear communities for coffee, casual startup pitches and conversations.

Cary Chamber’s 60th Annual Gala Sept. 28, 5-9pm @Prestonwood Country Club

The Cary Chamber of Commerce’s 60th Annual Gala will feature a dinner and cocktail hour, recognition of new and existing board members, and recognition of local businesses and individuals.

