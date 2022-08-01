Enable effective cryptocurrency regulation without stifling innovation.Method is as follows





The only constant in the cryptocurrency market over the last few weeks is the speed at which things seem to be getting worse.

Even the most seasoned observers were shocked as Bitcoin lost more than half of its value in a matter of months and the cryptocurrency’s market cap slipped below $1 trillion after reaching $3 trillion in November. received.

This is a chain of events that began with the overnight collapse of the algorithmic stablecoin TerraUSD and its companion token Luna. Three Arrows Capital, Celsius, and Voyager are overthrown by the contagion.

Now critics are doubling down on their claims that the cryptocurrency market is nothing more than a wild west of costly speculation. Waiting for aggressive government regulation.

Time will tell what that regulation looks like and whether it works. One thing is clear at this point. Applying the traditional regulatory framework is ineffective.

Cryptocurrencies are a unique asset class based on proprietary technology. For crypto regulation to truly make a difference, it must protect investors without stifling financial innovation.

From my experience as a Treasury regulator, architect of the first crypto compliance function, and co-founder of a regtech firm, a strong and comprehensive regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies can only be achieved through prioritization. concluded. of some primary purpose.

clear and actionable definition

The SEC has revealed its desire to regulate and oversee cryptocurrencies. The recent nearly doubling in size of the Cyber ​​Unit (now renamed the Crypto Assets and Cyber ​​Unit) is poised to commit further resources and manpower to bring crypto fully under the regulatory umbrella. However, while the increase in headcount will inevitably expand the SEC’s enforcement capacity, cryptocurrency platforms will have to decide exactly how to classify cryptocurrencies and align regulators with the SEC. We are still waiting for an answer to the question of how to split or share between commodity futures contracts. Commission (CFTC).

It is up to Congress to intervene and resolve these issues. However, definitive legislation in the near future seems particularly unlikely given that lawmakers have only recently started prioritizing crypto hearings.

When lawmakers invited the CEO of Crypto to a conference last December, the main presentation was a level-setting explanation of the basics of blockchain and web3, with former Acting Comptroller of the Currency Brian Brooks (especially with a crypto background). was the first chief engineer with ). While this was a good first step, educating lawmakers is key to filling knowledge gaps and creating effective regulations.

To date, potential regulators have defined crypto by comparing it to the closest approximations from the traditional financial world. This duck-like approach has resulted in a definition based on what cryptocurrencies have in common with traditional finance, rather than what makes them different.

Crypto regulators should create new definitions that directly refer to techniques and processes specific to crypto. This will enable regulators to create regulatory frameworks specifically tailored to the assets they monitor.

Some of these definitions are found in the recent Gillibrand-Lummis bill. If the bill is passed, these definitions will become literal in law. However, it remains to be seen whether the wording and information provided will be sufficient for the agencies responsible for creating and enforcing the regulations.

Develop strong and flexible regulations

It’s an old truism that innovation doesn’t happen in the boardroom. Technological innovation often requires a unique continuity that defies the status quo.

The question, of course, is if that independent streak violates traditional legal protections. But regulation and innovation can go hand in hand if we remain flexible and focused on the end consumer. As long as the crypto token fits into the existing regulatory framework, regulations will apply.

However, if a token fits multiple regulatory frameworks depending on how it is used, individual use cases should not automatically extend the scope of regulation beyond that scope. A good litmus test for regulators is to ask: Does this regulation protect end consumers? Or does it protect existing businesses at the expense of new product innovations that may improve consumer outcomes or increase competition? do you

We cannot expect regulators to be more foresight than anyone else. But being aware of the space left for products and processes to grow, not just the limits that have been put in place, will help us continue to evolve in finance and technology while creating strong and inclusive regulation. I can do it.

Enforce regulations at the speed of technology and leverage technology

Future conversations about the 2022 crypto market crash will inevitably focus on how quickly things went wrong. This will be a top priority as lawmakers and regulators develop new policies designed specifically to protect consumers and combat extreme market volatility.

As these new laws harden, it will be important for these groups to consider the often overlooked policy objectives. It is the development of an enforcement framework that allows regulators to move as fast as the crypto market itself.

Speed ​​has traditionally not been a strength of regulators, and they do so on purpose. Regulators are, by nature, thoughtful, prudent, and prudent. However, in contrast to the opacity of the traditional financial industry, crypto-specific regulation has the potential to take advantage of crypto-specific properties such as digital-first formats and inherent transparency.

This not only means that regulation can be enforced using blockchain-enabled tools, but that future regulation will also benefit from technological advances that have emerged as part of the larger crypto ecosystem. increase.

This will require work on the part of both lawmakers and regulators, as well as work to set clear definitions and create flexible policies. The reward for doing so, however, may be a regulatory enforcement framework that paves the way not just for crypto regulation, but for the next generation of traditional financial market regulation.

way forward

A silver lining in times of crisis and hardship is that it often prompts action by those who have the power to make lasting change.

However, there is always the danger that the desire to fix what is broken can lead to overly conservative and short-sighted decision-making that stunts long-term growth.

It is clear that we need a crypto regulation and the time has come to create and implement it. Policy makers would do well to remember that ignoring the uniqueness and value of cryptocurrencies is as stupid as not regulating them at all.

Matt Van Buskirk is the co-founder and CEO of Hummingbird Regtech.

Opinions expressed in commentary articles on Fortune.com are solely those of the authors and do not reflect the opinions or beliefs of Fortune.

