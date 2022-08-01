The Gold Coast is not only sun and sea, it’s also a mecca for business





When most people think of the Gold Coast, they think of sun, surf and theme parks. But there’s something interesting going on in what surfers consider paradise. Last year, the Gold Coast became the most popular destination for ‘subway travelers’ fleeing the capital. In a post-pandemic situation where large companies and start-ups are no longer tied to metropolitan hubs such as Melbourne and Sydney, businesses and workers alike are literally demanding sunnier shores.

The Gold Coast is becoming a mecca for businesses as diverse as sustainable manufacturing, blockchain technology, space technology, high-tech bus manufacturing and luxury yacht manufacturing. The Gold Coast welcomed this new wave of technology with open arms, offering “up to $2.5 million in cash rebates on capital expenditures, up to 10% reimbursement of operating expenses, and up to We offer generous incentives, including a $10,000 reimbursement, plus various non-financial aid packages.

Sunshine and kickbacks are great, but they’re not the only factors driving big businesses and start-ups to Australia’s sixth largest city. Today, one in five of his Gold Coast workers is self-employed, creating a work culture full of entrepreneurial spirit and youthful ambition. Combine this with the fact that he has one of the largest per capita education sectors in the city, and you have a city-sized Petri dish of innovation and talent.

Gilmour Space Technologies is one such company that has drawn to the city. From large warehouses on the Gold Coast, rocket makers act as ‘buses to the stars’, transporting satellites from the surface to orbit. It now dominates Australia’s small but growing space sector.

Adam Gilmour, founder of Gilmour Space technologies, is part of an exciting new wave of private sector-led space exploration, highlighted by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic and more. is.

A Gold Coast company a little closer to Earth, Ryan Aerospace is making international waves. It recently won a series of contracts to supply approximately 300 jet fighter and helicopter training simulators to the U.S. Air Force as part of a new program known as ‘Pilot’. Training Transformation’ (PTT),” said Australian Defense Magazine.

gold coast city

Based in the Gold Coast suburb of Nerang, the company is considered a “pioneer in developing a new generation of flight training devices that leverage virtual and mixed reality technology.” Now you can add ‘helicopter simulation hub’ to the list of keywords that pop up when you think of the Gold Coast (along with ‘sun’ and ‘surf’, of course).

Perhaps one of the most striking examples of the Gold Coast’s intriguing appeal to large businesses is the recent move of Texas medical technology giant BiVACOR, which now calls the Gold Coast its home. Surgery from the San Francisco Bay Area (Silicon Valley).

BiVACOR is behind the world’s first rotating artificial heart and was attracted to the city by “investment attraction incentives approved by the City of Gold Coast, along with strong research collaboration opportunities at Griffith University.” These have helped “attract companies to the Gold Coast Health and Knowledge District (GCHKP) to join the growing cluster of medical, wellness and digital technology businesses.”

BiVACOR is just one of many local companies manufacturing high-tech products, manufacturing contributes $2.518 billion to the Gold Coast’s overall economy, making it the Gold Coast’s third largest sector. increase.

Gone are the days when big tech and innovative start-ups were slaves to ‘big city’ geographic locations, and the Gold Coast looks well on its way to becoming Australia’s answer to Silicon Valley. Not bad for a town that wasn’t even declared a city in 1958.

This post was created by the Pedestrian Group of the City of Gold Coast.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/the-gold-coast-is-more-than-just-sun-its-a-business-mecca The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

