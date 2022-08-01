Phone 1: Healthy Package





First children are always special and get special attention from their parents. This also applies to Nothings’ first smartphone, the Phone 1, which launched last month in global markets including India. Strategically priced in the early premium segment, Nothing Phone 1 makes a difference. Amazingly, I got the Phone 1 for review in just 10 days. Here’s an overview.

design

The Phone 1 is all about design. With its quirky design, it also attracts attention. Indeed, the Phone 1’s bareback design breaks the monotony in this segment or perhaps all. The Glyph Interface adds a glamorous element to the Phone 1, but it attracts an unwarranted amount of gloss.

The Phone 1 has a huge form factor and feels big in your hand. A 6.55-inch screen is standard in the industry, but I found it vast. It has a neat punch hole design on the front and all the lighting functions on the back. Glyph interface, camera module similar to iPhone 12, bareback transparent design. Glyph Interface works as a fill light for night or low light images. Glyph lighting has other features as well. It can notify you of calls, messages and texts. There is also a separate LED flashlight for use in the dark. The SIM tray is on the bottom along with the Type-C port. The on/off switch is on the right panel, the left side holds the volume keys.

Overall, the Nothing Phone 1 focuses on design and stands out among the monotonous looking phones, but compared to some phones already on the market.

screen

The Phones 1’s display is great. An OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate at this price point is a great combination. The 6.55-inch display has a wide color range and precision. It is also very useful when clicking images. The display maintains punch and a natural feel. OTT content is further boosted with display configurations.

Overall, the Nothings Phone 1’s display hits the mark, but looking at social media posts there are complaints about it being greenish, but the phone has only been in use for 10 days and I haven’t found it in that time. so I can’t back it up. Any display issues.

performance

The Phone 1 has a Snapdragon 778G+, and there’s nothing to offer a smoother experience overall. In his 10 days there have been two OS updates. Nothing OS based on Android 12 gives you a clean experience. Phone 1’s UI returns to HTC or Pixel phones with a minimalist feel. Icons were bold and conspicuous, unlike the confusing ones we see these days. There are only two apps preloaded on it and that’s it.

The chipset is nimble in every way, whether it’s gaming, flipping apps, or opening apps. 8GB RAM is enough for all routine tasks and games. I don’t think the ten-day tight schedule gave adequate feedback on the phone’s performance, but the essence of it feels fresh.

camera

We’ve already written a detailed article on the Nothing Phone 1’s camera experience. In a nutshell, the Phone 1 has the best camera performance in this segment, especially the rear lens. The same Sony IMX766 in 50MP format is very good in Phone 1 compared to OnePlus Nord 2T. The 50MP wide-angle sensor holds scenes and colors well.

battery

The Phone 1 uses a 4,500mAh battery and doesn’t come with a power adapter in the box. A Type-C port is convenient for pairing with a spare charger at home. The Phone 1’s battery lasts a long time thanks to its nimble processor and non-bloated OS. The phone supports wireless charging, which is an added benefit if you have a wireless charger.

Conclusion

The Phone 1 doesn’t make a good wholesome package in its segment. It has attractive elements that are attractive and useful, such as a Glyph interface and a bareback transparent design. The ultra-smooth display adds charm while the camera experience is impressive.The OS and processor complement the phone’s needs and claims. With less battery consumption, you can comfortably use it all day long.

Despite all these aspects, there are unverified claims about the Phone 1’s build quality, OS, and display. Ten days was too short a period of time to thoroughly examine the phone.

Overall, Phone 1 is the first child of Nothing and is special. The phone’s packaging makes it hard to ignore in the first premium segment.

