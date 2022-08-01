Google Pixel 7 series launch date revealed by reliable sources





A famous tipster has revealed the release date of the Google Pixel 7 series. According to Front Page Tech’s Jon Prosser, Google’s next-generation flagship smartphone will be official on October 6th.

The source, citing “very reputable sources,” says pre-orders for the two devices will begin on October 6th.Based on that information, it’s easy to speculate that the launch event will also take place on that day.

Google Pixel 7 series release date and details revealed

Additionally, Front Page Tech reports that the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will be available for purchase on October 13th. At that point, it will begin shipping to consumers and will be available for purchase both online and offline.

That’s basically all the information the sources have shared. Now we know when the two devices will be or will be released. you can’t. It’s only the beginning of August.

So far, a lot of information has surfaced about both devices. At Google I/O 2022, Google actually partially showed off both phones. It happened to him in May. The company showed us the back side of both phones and shared some additional details.

The design remains similar to the Pixel 6 series

The design is similar to the Pixel 6 series. However, it uses metal instead of a glass camera cover. The rear camera visor is still present, but very much so on both phones.

However, the Pixel 7 has one less rear camera and is smaller than the Pixel 7 Pro. Thanks to the 6.3-inch flat display, it still amounts to a good deal.

Both devices will likely be powered by Google’s next-generation Tensor Chip, called Tensor 2. Google confirmed the same at Google I/O. Check out the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro previews if you want to learn more about the two phones.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidheadlines.com/2022/08/google-pixel-7-series-launch-date-revealed.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

