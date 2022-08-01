Assam: IIT-Guwahati establishes Center of Excellence





Guwahati: The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT-G) has established the ICMR-DHR (Indian Council for Medical Research – Department of Health Research) Center of Excellence for Innovation and Commercialization of Biomedical Devices and Diagnostics. The technological needs of rural India with a focus on last mile healthcare delivery.

The center is located at the Nanotechnology Center of IIT-G and the Jyoti and Bhupat Mehta Schools of Health Sciences and Technology.

This interdisciplinary initiative is also in line with the National Education Policy 2020, bringing together professors, researchers, entrepreneurs, doctors and students from multiple faculties under one umbrella to work together in the field of healthcare innovation. We inculcate research and innovation.

This initiative has been led by departments such as chemistry, chemical engineering, biological sciences and engineering, electronic and electrical engineering, design and mathematics.

Detailing the initiative, IIT-G Director Professor TG Sitharam said: technology development.

Talking about how the center will have a significant impact on rural health care, Sitharam said: Domestic innovation.

The translational innovations proposed at the center are expected to address societal needs related to diagnostics and healthcare delivery, especially in rural India, he added.

Among the main objectives of the ICMR Mission Secretariat, IIT Guwahati, are the use of microfluidic and semiconductor nanobiosensors to treat various non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as chronic kidney disease, post-diabetic complications, liver or pancreas. It also includes biomarker detection dysfunction, heart disease, and urinary tract infections.

The center aims to develop frugal point-of-care diagnostic devices for the collection, storage, security and analysis of data specific to rural India.

In addition to innovating unique replacement products for healthcare equipment (such as automated and semi-automatic analyzers) imported from other countries under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, we also aim to achieve commercial success in the near future. We also aim to develop three unique products in the potential healthcare area. .

Professor Dipankar Bandyopadhyay, Dean of Jyoti and Bhupat Mehta School of Health Science and Technology, Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, said: meaningful way.

However, the benefits of such inventions and innovations have yet to reach the people of rural India. Over the next few decades, especially with a view to post-pandemic scenarios, the focus of medical innovation will be on developing frugal technologies that serve the needs of people on the last mile.

Key outcomes envisioned from this center include an array of humble point-of-care diagnostic devices, a pilot-scale digital health kiosk to provide digital health care to rural residents, new inventions and Includes innovation, and import substitution and development. Indian technology for medical issues related to India.

