Happy 57th, Singapore: An in-app Google Pay game featuring a cute otter and cake.





If you’ve been to Singapore, chances are you’ve encountered a sea otter, two, or even a whole family of sea otters.

Seeing these smooth-coated otters brings either joy or contempt (consider they can be a little naughty at times). , despite the city-state’s nickname of ‘Lion City’, it’s safe to say that they are Singapore’s icons.

As Singapore celebrates its 57th National Day on August 9, 2022, the folks at Google have launched a new in-app game on Google Pay. Featuring several Singaporean icons, including an otter!

Happy birthday, here’s a cake.

From August 1st to 14th, the Lion City cake game will bring you even more savings on digital payments with the Google Pay app. Earn cashback rewards up to SGD57 and other exclusive merchant vouchers with this game. Just complete 3 simple transactions in the app.

Image provided by Google.

You can access the Lion City cake game from the home page. In this game, you will help a cute otter family to make a special cake for his 57th birthday in Singapore. But the only way to decorate each layer of the cake is to make a deal. All you need to do is follow him three different types.

1. Send at least S$10 to a friend who uses Google Pay.

2. Make a PayNow merchant transaction of at least S$3 in Google Pay.

3. Make a FavePay merchant transaction of S$3 or more in Google Pay.

Pretty simple, isn’t it?

With each transaction, you can decorate different tiers of your cake with Singapore’s most iconic landmarks such as Marina Bay Sands, Changi Airport, Dragon Playground and more.

Image provided by Google.

In addition to cashback rewards, users who complete transactions can also earn exclusive vouchers from Singapore brands such as Deliveroo, Klook, Guardian, Lazada, as well as FairPrice, Irvin’s, Flash Coffee, Ryde, TADA, KELE and more.

Image provided by Google.

Complete all these actions and you’ll win cashback vouchers worth between S$1.57 and S$57! But if you still want more vouchers, take our short 5-question quiz to test your knowledge of Singapore. You can also Get 3 or more correct and you’ll receive 1 extra voucher. You can do it every day during the campaign period.

Start your cake-making journey with the Google Pay app available for iOS and Android.

And to all Singaporeans (in advance) Happy National Day!

Cover image provided by Matthew Kwong/Unsplash and Google Pay.

