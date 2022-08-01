A Guide to Comparing UC Service Management Technologies in 2022





By 2028, the market for unified communications is projected to reach a value of $344.84 billion, growing at a CAGR of approximately 20.5%. As the world of communication and collaboration becomes more complex, all companies are increasingly looking for ways to keep their tech stacks in sync.

Unified communications itself is a powerful tool for coordinating critical technologies and empowering employees. However, many businesses, especially those with large and complex communications needs, may require additional assistance to optimize their UC experience.

UC Service Management (UCSM solution) is built on the same principles as IT Service Management, giving companies greater visibility and control over their communication tools. A guide to choosing the right UCSM option for your company.

Find comprehensive and flexible solutions

One of the greatest benefits of UC Service Management is the ability to configure multiple different components for UC solutions from different vendors and providers into a cohesive solution. A powerful UCSM provider gives you the tools you need to configure, monitor, migrate, and analyze your multidimensional UC environment in one place.

The ideal solution should provide a single point of integration for all of UC’s fulfillment, warranties, reporting, accounting, and other critical tools, so you don’t have to spend time tracking down complex UC environments. can be shortened.

It’s also important to look for flexible solutions that allow you to integrate your on-premises and legacy systems with modern tools in the cloud. This allows you to move at your own pace into the new era of digital transformation.

Prefer simple provisioning and configuration

UC Service Management tools are especially useful in the new era of remote and hybrid work, where business leaders need access to easy ways to provision, deploy, and configure tools from remote locations.

Many of the best solutions on the market today enable zero-touch deployment. This allows companies to deploy new tools and patches to their team members around the world without having to configure them onsite. Make sure your service provider of choice offers a convenient portal environment where you can configure new communication tools for your team members and control access to various services as needed.

An effective UCSM solution may even enable automation of various administrative and HR workflows. For example, when you set up your business profile, you can set policies for which tools new employees can automatically access. When an employee leaves he can also implement policies to remove access to UC tools.

Find powerful analytics

UC service management tools are great at giving business leaders and IT teams a more comprehensive view of their communications ecosystem. This has many benefits in terms of improving the overall performance of the ecosystem and business teams.

Look for vendors that can provide IT operations staff with real-time insight into the performance of their video and voice tools. That way, whenever a problem arises, it can be quickly changed and resolved. Analysis should make it easy to see the cause of jitter, lag, and other communication issues so that a fix can be implemented immediately.

Particularly powerful analytics tools also include access to predictive insights, which use historical data and machine learning to determine when problems are likely to occur and disruptions occur. You can prevent confusion before.

Think of the power of automation

Automation is becoming increasingly important in the UC landscape, especially in the area of ​​service management, where teams are striving to ease the pressure on IT leaders. UC Service Management automation allows you to set policies to implement fixes as soon as diagnostics fail.

For example, if the system detects an impending problem with a connection, it can automatically send a message to the staff responsible for handling that connection. At the same time, the technology can switch connections into a failover option, reducing the risk of employee downtime before a human agent has to do something.

A powerful automation system reduces the amount of repetitive tasks your employees have to deal with, allowing your company to run as effectively as possible.

Consider security options and controls

A key benefit of unified communications services management tools is their potential to improve security and compliance levels across your business. The visibility provided by these tools helps you spot anomalies in your technology stack, so you know what issues to investigate.

With the right technology, we can see more links between users, devices, and systems, making it easier to track down the source of potential data breaches. Some solutions include remote device management tools so you can remotely shut down connections, wipe stolen devices, and remotely send security patches to your employees.

At the very least, businesses will be able to easily manage access control within an all-in-one environment, giving them complete control over who can unlock what data.

Embrace innovation opportunities

When comparing UC service management solutions for your business, it’s worth considering not only the features you need today, but also the features available in the future. As more UCSM solutions continue to emerge from vendors around the world, the number of companies experimenting with disruptive technology is increasing.

Today’s market leaders could potentially provide access to more management tools to help keep track of everything from IoT to 5G connectivity. At the same time, many companies offer automation options to reduce repetitive tasks to protect their business.

Beware of tools with AI built-in. Intelligence is especially useful in highlighting communication trends and patterns.

