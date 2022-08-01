‘Very Reputable’ Source Reveals Pre-Orders and Release Dates for Google’s Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro





Officially unveiled almost three months ago, Google’s next high-end smartphone has yet to be fully detailed. There are pretty obvious reasons. The Google search giant basically tried to combat unauthorized leaks by showcasing the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro in their glory months before their actual launch, but the launch is still some time away. That’s it. The secret was his powerhouse release schedule for his two stocks running Android, but as has been the case many times before, Front Page Tech’s Jon Prosser comes into play. It understandably remains anonymous, at least according to some “highly reputable sources” cited by Prosser. Naturally, Google will also host a proper launch event for his long-awaited Pixel 7 duo. This should coincide with his October 6th pre-order opening mentioned above.

Actual shipments and in-store sales could begin just a week later, unlike last year when the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro were officially announced on October 19th and officially released on October 28th. there is.

It’s worth highlighting that Big G appears to want to accelerate the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro availability timeline compared to its predecessors. This fall we are dealing with more mature and sophisticated products. Of course, unless the company’s plans change between now and his early October, this is always a possibility, and has been known to happen in the past for both Google and other top mobile brands like Samsung. It was done.

For your information, October 6th and 13th are Thursdays, which coincide with the days when both the 2020 Pixel 5 and 2021 Pixel 6 duo went on sale. Interestingly, never in the history of the family has his Pixel handset been released just seven days after its announcement. This further suggests that Google has unprecedented control over manufacturing here.

Do the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have what it takes?

Of course, it’s a question that costs millions, no, billions, no, billions of dollars in user experience stability.

This is Google’s full Pixel portfolio, including the 7 and 7 Pro, the first-ever Watch, Buds Pro, and upcoming tablets.

From a design standpoint, the Pixel 7 duo certainly isn’t aiming to fix what isn’t broken, but rather polish the overall look of arguably Google’s best-looking slab and fix the rear camera module. While these cameras are likely to remain largely unchanged in terms of hardware specs, they will no doubt get a number of potentially significant software upgrades. The larger models’ already high-quality OLED screens also need subtle but meaningful improvements. It’s a little hard to get excited about, but if Google gets the right price (which is definitely already the case with the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro) and software experience… clean and smooth, more powerful than ever this holiday season These two contenders have the potential to be the overall best phone titles your phone bill can buy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.phonearena.com/news/google-pixel-7-pro-pre-order-launch-dates-revealed_id141630 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos