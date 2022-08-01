Building scale and innovation – PointsBet on why Dublin is a betting tech hub





As North American betting stakeholders continue to expand their operations across the provinces and provinces of the United States and Canada, many are turning to the established European markets for guidance and support.

This includes PointsBet for the US, which recently announced the opening of its Dublin tech hub in the wake of its acquisition of Banach Technologies. For Graham Ross, the company’s director of European operations, the continent has a lot to offer US-facing companies looking to further expand their business, especially around technology and innovation.

SBC – What are PointBet’s main opportunities in the European market, specifically Ireland?

Graham Ross – Having its European headquarters in Dublin gives the company access to a significant pool of available talent, especially prospective employees with deep experience in the online gambling sector in Europe and beyond.

Ireland has a very strong position both in terms of foreign direct investment and in the technology sector in the EU and in Europe as a whole, so it is clear that there are significant advantages to doing business here.

SBC – What is the operational focus of PointsBets’ new Dublin office? What role will the technical team play in the company’s transatlantic operations?

GR – With the acquisition of Banach Technology in Q2 2021, Dublin Team’s continued operational focus will be on developing and delivering state-of-the-art, best-in-class in-play betting experiences across major US sports markets is to

Our European headquarters already play an important role in our operations in the United States. Its role is expected to grow as it expands in size and adds more talent to further strengthen its position as the in-play home of U.S. sports.

SBC – Why was Dublin chosen to be the home of PointBet’s European operations? What distinguishes the city from others as a betting HQ?

GR – As mentioned earlier, building on the physical and spiritual heritage of the Banach Technology business in Dublin was an easy decision.

With the addition of Banach headcount and the opening of a new state-of-the-art office in Dublin’s rapidly developing Liberty area, we will attract the next wave of new PointsBet talent that will add even more scale and speed to the United States. is in a very good position for Canadian business growth.

SBC – Is it possible to enter regulated European markets such as Ireland, UK and Netherlands?

GR – Currently, we have no plans to apply for licenses in Ireland or any major European market, but we will continue to monitor market opportunities and regulatory developments on a broader international basis.

SBC – Many European operators are now looking to the US to expand their business. Why is PointsBet bucking the trend in a state with an established name and looking to the other side of the Atlantic?

As we have seen through the integration of GR – Banach technology, there is a wide range of benefits that can be leveraged from the overall growth experience of online sports and gaming in the European market.

Clearly, the US and Canadian markets are quite distinctive in terms of regulatory approaches, market characteristics and customer demographics, state by state and region by region, but I’m sure there are certain fundamentals and insights that come from both. doing. A side of the Atlantic that helps you win as an innovative disruptor brand in licensed states.

SBC – Ireland is currently undergoing a review of gambling legislation, with a new regulator expected within a year. What impact, if any, do you think this will have on PointBet?

GR – While we do not wish to get ahead of the final details of the new regulatory framework that we expect to be introduced to the Irish market, we do not believe that our European operations will be adversely affected.

Indeed, the Irish government and its key departments should recognize and support the creation of new jobs and economic value by companies such as PointBet, which have their main base of operations in Ireland to support their international business. I am looking forward to

SBC – As the US market continues to mature, are there lessons from Europe that PointBet is/have used to influence their North American business?

GR – One of the primary reasons for acquiring Banach Technology was to bring Banach Technology’s technical and operational expertise in the US sports in-play market in-house.

The fact that in the last 12 months PointsBet has been the first to offer so many new and innovative in-play features proves the wisdom of its decision.

With our recently announced investment in SIG and our exploratory partnership with Nellie Analytics, we believe we can add even more innovation, scale and pace to our efforts in this space.

