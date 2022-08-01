Watch Intense Skywatcher Video See Fragments of China’s Giant Out-of-Control Rocket Falling Out of Space





A giant Chinese rocket broke apart during re-entry this weekend as it plummeted from space into the Indian Ocean, returning to Earth in a dazzling (if burning) display.

A 25-ton booster for China’s most powerful rocket, the Long March 5B, the rocket will reach Earth on Saturday (30 July) after launching China’s new Wen Tian module to China’s Tiangong space station on 24 July. re-entered the atmosphere of I shared the giant rocket re-entry on social media.

Meteorite found in Kuching! #jalanbako 31/7/2022 pic.twitter.com/ff8b2zI2swJuly 30, 2022

The most impressive video, by Twitter user Nazri Sulaiman, is a 27-second video shot from Kuching, Malaysia, showing what the Long March 5B rocket stage looks like when it falls apart. This video shows that some parts of the object glow brighter than others as trails of fiery debris follow.

“Meteorite found in Kuching!” Sulaiman wrote in his first post. “Sorry it’s not a meteor. It’s a rocket. Bad.”

🚀🚀To the Moon🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/fleq6ViLdWJuly 30, 2022

Another Twitter user, @HanifDaspepzz (opens in new tab), captured a similar view from Kuching, seeing debris streak across the sky above the ornate rooftop as the rocket stage burns down. is showing.

Kuchin Sarawak.. Meteor or something pic.twitter.com/HJzN1zbOJ6 July 30, 2022

A video from Lampung, Indonesia, published on Instagram by Lampung Gae! According to veteran satellite tracker Marco Langbruck (opens in new tab), the news shows what appears to be the early stages of reentry when the Long March 5B rocket stage was largely intact.

Several other skywatchers captured the view as well, including Twitter user @Exad00 (opens in new tab) and Haikaru Iskandar from Sarawak, Malaysia.

Last night around 12:50, a star dust-like object was seen in the sky over several parts of Sarawak. Credit: Haikaru Iskandar pic.twitter.com/mCfe8Uy4xdJuly 30, 2022

@RoyalAstroSoc @akademisains pic.twitter.com/IgEh42dYmCJuly 30, 2022

In a Weibo statement (opens in new tab), an official from China’s Manned Spaceflight Technology Office said the reentry occurred at 119.0 degrees east longitude and 9.1 degrees north latitude. Philippines.

Experts at Aerospace’s Orbital Reentry and Debris Research Center say 5.5 to 9.9 tons (5 to 9 metric tons) of debris from China’s Long March 5B rocket stage survived reentry and reached Earth. was expected to do so. It is the third time in several years that China has deliberately let its largest rocket, the Long March 5B, fall out of space after launch in what critics called reckless. .

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a statement on Saturday that the China National Space Administration did not share information on the trajectory of the Long March 5B as it returned to Earth.

“All space nations should follow established best practices and share this kind of information in advance to enable reliable prediction of potential debris impact risks, especially for Long March 5B. We have to do our part for heavy lifting vehicles that carry a significant risk of loss of life and property,” Nelson said. “This is essential to ensuring responsible space use and the safety of people on Earth.”

