Google Pixel 6a vs Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: Clash of mid-range giants





has been released! It’s the search engine giant’s latest competitive mid-range smartphone, and it’s time to take on the obvious competitor.

Samsung’s Galaxy A series has forever dominated the mid-range market, but will the new Pixel 6a match or beat the similarly priced and similarly sized Galaxy A53?

Pixel 6a vs Galaxy A53: Price and Availability The Pixel 6a made its official debut very recently at Google’s I/O developer event on May 11th. Pre-orders for the Pixel 6a began on his July 21st, with actual shipping beginning the following Thursday. , 28 July 2022. The base 128 GB model has a starting price of $449.

The Galaxy A53 5G itself is also fairly new. Samsung released his April 1, 2022, so you can get it right away today or even tomorrow. The A53 costs the exact same $449 and also comes with 128 GB of storage.

Pixel 6a vs Galaxy A53: design and colors

Pixel 6a (left) and Galaxy A53 5G (right)

The visual designs of these two phones are quite different. Which look you prefer is subjective. The Pixel 6a has almost the same design as his flagship Pixel 6, minimal bezels on the front, hole-punch. Selfie camera, glossy two-tone style on the back with a wide and distinctive camera module. This one is the flashier of his two, but it’s also undeniably a Google Pixel.

The Pixel 6a also comes in three color options: Sage, Chalk, and Charcoal.

Pixel 6a (left) and Galaxy A53 5G (right)

However, the Galaxy A53 is mostly considered a minimalist-looking phone, and some prefer that instead. The matte finish resists fingerprints, making the camera module itself discreet.

The Galaxy A53 also offers more vibrant colors. You can find it in white, black, orange, and awesome blue, as Google calls it.

Some of the available Galaxy A53 5G colors

If you’re interested in the exact dimensions of each phone, check them out side by side here.

Pixel 6a vs Galaxy A53: Display

Pixel 6a display (left) and Galaxy A53 5G screen (right)

Indication of dimensions and quality

As you can see from the display measurements above, the two phones are nearly identical, with negligible visible display differences. The Pixel 6a is certainly brighter, but the Galaxy A53 can be dimmer. This is also useful for people who use their phones in dark areas at night.

The Pixel 6a has a 6.1-inch OLED display with 1080p resolution and a traditional 60Hz refresh rate. So if you want a bigger, smoother display, it’s a better choice.

Pixel 6a vs Galaxy A53: Hardware and Performance

The Pixel 6a is powered by Google’s own Tensor Gen1 (GS101) processor and 6 GB of RAM. In our review of the Google Pixel 6a, we were very pleased with its fast performance in both regular use and gaming. It’s worth noting that I’ve noticed that accumulates. After playing Genshin Impact for about 20 minutes, the Pixel 6a gets uncomfortably hot.

The Galaxy A53 runs Samsung’s Exynos 1280 processor, which is also paired with 6GB of RAM. When I was testing the Galaxy A53 5G for review, I found that games like Minecraft struggled a bit with occasional frame drops. However, for casual tasks like watching videos or browsing his web, the phone runs perfectly smooth.

For reference, here are the A53 performance benchmarks against the Pixel 6a.

As you can see from the benchmarks, the Pixel 6a outperformed the Galaxy A53 5G in every test, and by far underwhelmed in some. It’s what you’d expect from a new smartphone. If performance matters, Google’s mid-ranger is definitely a safe bet. Be careful though, as it gets pretty hot under heavy load.

Pixel 6a vs Galaxy A53: Camera

Pixel 6a camera (left) and Galaxy A53 5G camera (right)

Inside its signature camera module, the Pixel 6a features a 12.2MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. Up front is the 8MP front camera of his flagship Pixel 6.

The Galaxy A53 has four sensors on the back: a 64 MP main camera, a 12 MP ultra-wide angle, a 5 MP macro and an additional 5 MP depth sensor.

As you can see from the sample videos of the Pixel 6a and Galaxy A53 5G above, the Pixel 6a seems to handle bright scenes a bit better, while the A53 5G tends to overexpose. , with the prettier, warmer and more accurate colors of the two smartphones. You’ll also notice that the Pixel 6a has rock-solid stability, but it’s not quite the same for the A53.

Both phones have ultra-wide cameras that you can switch between in the middle of a video, and as you can see from the sample video above, the Pixel 6a still has excellent quality in the ballpark. The wide camera is much wider and captures more of your surroundings (at the expense of distortion), so it’s worth noting for those who value it.

When it comes to microphone quality, both the Pixel 6a and Galaxy A53 5G are about the same and perfectly usable. Again, you can hear each phone’s microphone sound from the video above.

So let’s check out some sample photos of each phone and compare how they turned out.

As you can see from the sample above, the problem with the Galaxy A53 5G is when the video recording remains in the still image. Its contrast and over-sharpness are significantly stronger than what we’ve seen from the Google Pixel 6a, producing pleasant, warm photos in their own right.

There is absolutely no competition when it comes to nighttime camera shots like the one above. The Google Pixel 6a clearly captures much brighter and more detailed nighttime photos than the Galaxy A53 5G, which continues to have contrast issues but looks better than ever.

Pixel 6a vs. Galaxy A53: Battery Google’s Pixel 6a has a 4410mAh battery that can be fast-charged up to 18W. No wireless charging. Our review said it could easily last a day and a half, if not more, with light use, but it’s not a battery champ like its predecessor.

The Galaxy A53 5G features a larger battery, 5000mAh and fast charging speeds up to 25W. While testing for our review, this solid battery will give you a comfortable day even with heavy use, considering this phone’s screen refresh rate is double 120Hz. And it’s straining the battery.

However, light users can easily opt to drop the A53 down to 60Hz for even more battery life. In any case, this phone also does not have wireless charging.

For reference, here are the Galaxy A53 battery benchmarks against the Pixel 6a.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.phonearena.com/reviews/google-pixel-6a-vs-samsung-galaxy-a53-5g_id5385 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos