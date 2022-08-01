N-Type TOPCon Becomes New Mainstream: JinkoSolar Named One of MIT Technology Review’s 50 Smartest Companies of 2021





SHANGHAI, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — JinkoSolar, one of the world’s largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers, was today named one of China’s 50 smartest companies for its outstanding innovation by MIT Technology Review. announced that it was selected as one of Research and development of solar technology.

Since 2010, the influential technology publication has published an annual list of the 50 companies that best combine innovative technology with effective business models. business model.

As the first company to break the world record for solar cell efficiency 19 times and the first company capable of developing and mass producing solar cells with efficiencies up to 25%, JinkoSolar’s solar products are sold in more than 170 countries and regions. We have served over 3000 customers. In the world. With the Tiger Neo panel integrated with N-type TOPCon, JinkoSolar has broken new ground in the advancement of photovoltaic technology.

The JinkoSolar N-type TOPCon module Tiger Neo delivers higher efficiency than today’s standard PERC modules, all with its superior bifacial coefficient, lower temperature coefficient, low leveled power cost, and 30-year linearity warranty. leads to excellent power generation performance, proving itself as one of the most advanced and popular modules in the industry today. Undoubtedly, the MIT Awards are the highest recognition for JinkoSolar’s industry-leading technology and products.

