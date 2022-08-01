



Level One Fund Supports Innovative Fintech Platform Kompliant

Kompliant, a US-based compliance startup, recently closed a $14 million seed round led by Level One Fund. Kompliant solves end-to-end compliance lifecycle management through cutting-edge technology and innovative workflows. The platform automates many of the manual processes associated with underwriting and oversight of financial institutions.

This investment will accelerate Kompliant’s growth by devoting additional resources to expanding its platform solutions, expanding its Kompliant Intelligence Platform suite of merchant onboarding, underwriting workflow management and monitoring solutions.

A growth-stage venture capital fund, the Level One Fund has had considerable success investing in companies that “reshape static industries.” The round also includes existing investor Casa Verde, which has a track record of backing innovative technology platforms such as Dutchie, Leaflink and Metrc.

With this investment, Level One Fund partner Andrew Stewart will join Compliant’s Board of Directors alongside Karan Wadela of Casa Verde and Dan Sharon, former Chairman of Fiserv Global Business Solutions.

Kompliant was founded by fintech veterans Brad Wiskirchen and Edward Katzin. Wiskirchen is a technology stalwart who built Kount, a digital enablement technology that helps fight online his transaction fraud around the world. Equifax recently acquired Kount for $640 million. Co-Founder and CEO Katsin has led major payments initiatives for Apple and VISA, scaling several businesses to strong exits, including Revolution Money, which was acquired by American Express. Katzin’s professional experience is focused on coordinating the design, construction and launch of his services on large platforms.

The company works with major payment processors and banks to resolve commerce compliance compatibility across sponsoring banks, acquirer processors, ISOs, VARs, ISVs, gateways and the merchants they serve. Kompliant provides a standard set of protocols, data structures and interfaces across application processing, application validation, underwriting management and ongoing monitoring.

Level One Fund Managing Partner Andrew Stewart said: “We believe our team and technology are very well positioned for success.”

Karan Wadhera, managing partner of Casa Verde, explains: As the platform evolved, it became clear that Kompliant’s technology could be leveraged across the payments ecosystem. ”

Other early investors include former Visa president John Partridge, Money 20/20 founder Jonathan Weiner, and Current CEO Stuart Sopp. and Mike Lohner, co-founder of DOSH and current chairman of Stella & Dot.

