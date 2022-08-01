7 reasons to use Trello for project management





easy and fast

Trello uses a simple card and list format. Type something and hit return. it’s a card. enter something else. another card. Configure the list by dragging cards from one column to another.

To set up the board, add some cards and some columns. In less than 60 seconds, you’ll have a simple Trello board up and running.

It works equally well on the web, desktop, and free, well-designed mobile apps.

Here’s an example list for a Trello board:

To Do, Doing, Done Today, Tomorrow, This Week’s Project Partners Moe, Larry, Curly Next Month’s Small, Medium, and Large Goals Report Project Sections A, B, C Quick Add to Board

Easy to attach to any card. I like to add relevant documents, images or checklists.

If you add an image to a card, it will appear as the card’s thumbnail when viewing the entire board.

Use the checklist on the back of the card to break down the steps of your project.

collaborate with someone or a team

You can assign cards to collaborators. Or use boards for team projects. This brings transparency to teamwork and makes it clear who is doing what. To make a decision, you can let people vote for the card they prefer.

Create public boards to share widely

I mostly use Trello personally. But publishing a board is easy. Just like you can publish your Google docs, you can also publish your Trello boards.

You can also collect public input by allowing others to add to your board. For example, here is a public Wonder Tools idea board I made. Add topic ideas for future newsletter posts as a way to get a taste of Trello.

Power up your board with useful features

“Power Ups” are small apps that connect Trello to other services. You can link your Trello board to:

Use Slack to automatically update specific channels with project changes. You can use Google Drive to link documents to cards and automatically create Google slide decks from boards. Giphy to easily find and add GIFs to any card.

You can also print the board and link or embed it into individual cards.

Connect your board to your calendar and email to add start or due dates to your cards. This allows you to sort the board by what is due soon. You can also add labels to your cards and filter your board by topic. Add a calendar view to see cards organized by date. Email the board. Each board has a private email address so you can add from your inbox. When you send an email to a Trello board, the subject line becomes the card title and the body of the email becomes the card description. Attachments can also be added.Getting organized is even easier when you start with a template

Choose from hundreds of free template boards. Select categories such as productivity, remote work, project management, marketing, and education.

Copy and use these free templates.

Limitations

Trello’s simplicity means it lacks some features available in more complex tools. For example, it’s not designed to create or edit large blocks of text or host threaded conversations. Other project management tools like Basecamp and Clickup have better features for that.

Trello isn’t as customizable as alternatives like Notion and Coda, which let you create more sophisticated and personalized project organization pages.

I’ve been using Trello for free for a long time. For most daily use, no paid plan is required. But if a simple Kanban column view isn’t enough for you and you want to see your project in a timeline, map, or dashboard view, be prepared to pay.

Alternative proposal

Newcomers to watch: Monday and Clickup are two popular new project management tools. Both are more complicated than Trello. These have advanced features and are useful if he wants to use one project tool for all aspects of his work or if he has a project with multiple moving parts and collaborators.

Classic alternatives: Asana and Basecamp are among the most popular project management tools. I have experimented with both. Airtable is another classic, and while I love it for organizing information, it’s not intuitive for tracking projects. The interface is so simple that it’s easy to involve other users in her Trello projects. But if your view of Trello is too limited or you want to try something different, it’s worth a try.

Do-It-Yourself: Both Notion and Coda are flexible tools, perfect for including a mix of text, images, planning sheets, embeds, and other materials in your project planning space. For more information on these options, see our previous post on Notion and Coda.

Trello is like comfortable jeans. I can do it. Its simplicity allows you to focus more on the actual work and less time on understanding complex software.

Get started with Trello

If you need more help, here’s a step-by-step guide to getting the most out of Trello. Here’s a sample of a public Trello board to show how I tend to use it to categorize my projects.

Tell us how you use Trello or why you prefer other tools and approaches to organizing your projects.

This article is republished with permission from Wonder Tools. Wonder Tools is a newsletter that helps you find the most useful sites and apps. Subscribe here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fastcompany.com/90774490/7-reasons-to-use-trello-for-project-management The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos