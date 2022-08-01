Everything we expect Apple to announce at its September 2022 event





When Tim Cook and company hit the stage at the Steve Jobs Theater in September, they’ll be announcing not just one or two, but many new Apple products. Some of them are iterative updates to already successful products, while others lay the groundwork for future products. At this event, the company will most likely unveil the next generation of his iPhone, which is an annual tradition at the fall hardware event. Apple could also announce new AirPods Pro, a new Apple Watch, an updated iPad Pro, and more. Here’s a handy list of all the things we can expect.

4 models of iPhone 14

Although it hasn’t been confirmed, we’ve heard that Apple is gearing up to release at least four new iPhone models at a splashy event this fall. As previously reported, the iPhone 14 lineup will consist of two “non-pro” and two “high-end” models.

Rumored iPhone 14 screen size

iPhone 14 – (6.1 inch)

iPhone 14 Max – (6.7 inch)

iPhone 14 Pro – (6.1 inch)

iPhone 14 Pro Max – (6.7 inch)

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are on the low end, while the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are top-end models. This change will push the iPhone 14 into the entry-level category as Apple is reportedly ditching his 5.4-inch iPhone mini model in favor of the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max model. His two top-of-the-line models, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, have better cameras (12MP to 48MP wide-angle sensors), faster A16 processors, and pill-shaped hole punches (by-by-notch). The rest of the lineup, which includes the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, will have a notch and will be powered by his A15 processor, the same as the iPhone 13.

If the report is correct, the iPhone 14 lineup breaks down as follows:

iPhone 14 – $899

iPhone 14 Max – $999

iPhone 14 Pro – $1099

iPhone 14 Pro Max – $1199

3 Apple Watch models

The next Apple Watch could come in three models, including a new ‘Pro’ variant.Mark Gurman of Bloomberg said the Apple Watch Series 8, the updated Apple Watch SE, and the ‘Apple Watch for extreme sports’. Pro’ is expected. The Apple Watch Series 8 is slated for some design changes, likely including a new body temperature sensor and longer battery life. There’s little information on what to expect from the Apple Watch model (apparently, the Apple Watch Series 3 will eventually be discontinued). However, the Apple Watch model is likely to excite influencers and athletes, and will likely be an upcoming “rugged” watch with premium finishes and a slightly different design.

AirPods Pro 2

Apple could also show off its next-generation AirPods Pro, which will feature a different design, the next version of the H1 chip, and improved audio quality. The earbuds are rumored to come with a redesigned charging case and longer battery life, and Apple first launched his AirPods Pro in 2019.

New iPad Pro and Mac

The company could also introduce a new iPad Pro with the M2 chip and possibly a new version of the Magic Keyboard. The iPad Pro is at the top of the iPad lineup. Under Tim Cook’s leadership, Apple is pushing the story of making his iPad Pro a replacement for his Mac. However, iPadOS is not yet close to macOS, and many are hesitant to switch to iPad Pro. Apart from the updated high-end iPad Pro, Apple is also rumored to launch a 10th generation iPad with his USB-C port and larger screen size. Cupertino may launch some new Macs later this year, but it has another keynote event scheduled for October.

