Like an alien obelisk: Space debris found in the Snowy Mountains paddock is believed to be from the SpaceX mission.space





The Australian Space Agency is investigating space debris found in farmland in the Snowy Mountains of southern New South Wales after being notified by astrophysicists it believes to be from a SpaceX mission.

Brad Tucker, an astrophysicist at the Australian National University, says he often gets calls from people who believe they’ve found junk in space, and that it’s usually easy to rule out.

This is different, he said.

Tucker received a call last Thursday from Mick Miners and Jock Wallace, who ran sheep in the small town of Dalgety, to report they had found a charred object. Their report coincided with SpaceX’s spacecraft re-entering Earth’s atmosphere at 7:00 a.m. on July 9, 20 months after its November 2020 launch.

Farmers were connected to Tucker through ABC’s local radio. Tucker was a regular guest on space talks.

A SpaceX Dragon capsule was observed breaking apart over an area of ​​Australia where farmers found debris. Its re-entry was seen, heard and shared on social media by people from Canberra to Bendigo. rice field.

Tucker drove two hours to Miners’ farm to see if the object they found was the unpressurized trunk of a capsule that was needed for takeoff but had been jettisoned prior to re-entry. did.

His first impression, he said, was what looked like burnt wood, and when he got closer, it was kind of like this alien obelisk.

There was no doubt that this was a very real incident, a very real piece of debris sticking out of the ground.

One of the wreckage panels appears to have a part number on it, Tucker said, in a very easy way for SpaceX to verify.Photo: Brad Tucker

Tucker said he could tell it was genuine because it was made of a composite material designed to withstand heat.

One of the debris panels appeared to have a part number on it. It’s labeled so it’s a pretty easy way for SpaceX to verify it, he says.

He documented his discoveries on YouTube.

SpaceX has yet to confirm with Tucker that the debris is from SpaceX Dragon, and has yet to respond to a request from Guardian Australia.

The wreckage has been evaluated by the Australian Space Agency (ASA).

An ASA spokesperson told Guardian Australia that the company’s technical experts visited a remote area of ​​the Snowy Mountains region of southern New South Wales following the discovery of the space debris.

The agency is actively working to support formal identification of the object and is working with other federal and local governments as well as its U.S. counterparts as needed, the spokesperson said. Stated.

Space junk is intended to land in the ocean, Tucker said, and very rarely in populated areas.

He says it happened only a few times. In 1979, the US space station Skylab first crashed in Western Australia. There was a Russian nuclear satellite that crashed in Canada in the 80s. And China had a rocket booster that crashed and landed in West Africa a few years ago. SpaceX was part of a booster crash last year in Washington, USA. And now this.

That short list, but the incidents are getting more frequent.

Dr. Sarah Webb, an astrophysicist at Swinburne University, agreed with Tucker’s assessment that the wreckage was consistent with the SpaceX mission.

Webb said the event, and the Chinese booster rocket that returned to Earth uncontrolled on Saturday, emphasized the importance of tracking space debris.

China’s booster rockets were particularly large, she said.

Even if 80% burns out, there are still cars that are basically coming out of the atmosphere, she said.

An ASA spokesperson said the organization is committed to long-term sustainability of space activities, including wreckage mitigation.

This includes the ongoing development of space situational awareness and debris mitigation roadmaps to guide opportunities in this important area, the ASA said.

