/dev: Illaoi from Project L





With the help of our central IP Strategy team, we wrote a champion brief outlining what makes Illaoi so special and why players around the world love her.

Illaoi is the truth-bearer of Nagakaboros, the god of life, sea storms, and movement, and is often depicted as a giant kraken. Illaoi and her people hail from the Serpent Islands, an archipelago that includes Bilgewater and her hometown of Boole Island.

In League of Legends, Illaoi’s gameplay focuses on testing an individual’s worth using a golden artifact known as the Eye of God. It rips the soul out of its body and summons ghostly tentacles to slam into them repeatedly.

In our story world, those who survive Nagakaboros’ ordeal are seen as on the right path and can move forward to pursue their true purpose in life. There are no uncertain words that impede the flow of the universe by failing to fulfill its obligations to move life forward. An experience not all survive.

With all this information, I’ve defined the core truth of Illaoi as follows: She dominates her room, capturing her attention with her physical presence and her confident and purposeful dashing.

Briefs were then used to collaborate with leaders in other fields such as design and art to create a North Star for her growth. Illaoi is immediately identifiable, if at all. More importantly, we used it to look for opportunities to grow Illaoi into a legend. Because fighting games are the perfect place for Illaoi to shine.

Having a clear image of her in mind can help anyone who already knows Illaoi on a surface level find a character to love. Also, the development team is able to please even her most ardent followers with a shocking version. close the door. Or, in her case, rip the door off its hinges with her magical tentacles and punch it senselessly.

Personally, I love who Illaoi is and who she is since we developed her for LoL in 2015. She’s not one of her LoL’s most popular champions, but how Illaoi shows how bruised knuckles, reverent hearts, and joyful self-confidence (all new experiences in the hands of players) ) allows her to become a Project L superstar.

art

Mike “zatransis” Henry, Creative Director:

Once the narrative gives you a good idea of ​​who the champion is, it’s time for visual direction. Knowing who they are can imbue a champion with a lot, especially when comparing all the visual representations. This is not what Illaoi lacked.

Some of our champions are good candidates for substantial changes, while others are not worth drastic changes to their appearance. When we set out for Illaoi, it became clear that she was the latter.

She’s tall, muscular, and imposing, with a truly iconic look. But more than that, she’s fun, energetic, and believes in challenging others to live their lives to the fullest.

Illaoi’s physique is quite unique among the roster of League of Legends champions, and he referenced many athletes focused on weightlifters and shot put throwers. She’s primarily a woman who spends a lot of time lifting things as easily as Illaoi can lift massive weapons.

