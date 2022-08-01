OnePlus Nord Buds CE launched in India: all the details





Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus today launched the OnePlus Nord Buds CE True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds in India. The TWS earphones will go on sale on August 4, 2022 at 12pm on OnePlus’ official website and his Flipkart on the e-commerce market.

The smartphone brand has launched OnePlus Nord Buds CE earphones on Twitter, priced at Rs. 2,299 in India.

The OnePlus Nord Buds CE claim up to 20 hours of total listening time with the charging case and up to 4.5 hours without the case. These earbuds are equipped with 13.4mm dynamic drivers for ultra-low latency of 94ms.

OnePlus’ latest earbuds come in two colors: Misty Gray and Moonlight White.

According to OnePlus, the new TWS earbuds will feature AI noise cancellation for calls and have IPX4 waterproof technology.

The Chinese brand claimed that its OnePlus Nord Buds CE earbuds offer up to 4.5 hours of listening time at 50% volume and up to 3 hours of talk time when fully charged. Additionally, these TWS earbuds can provide up to 81 minutes of playback with 10 minutes of charging in combination with a case, according to OnePlus.

As for battery backup, both the left and right earbud devices are equipped with 27mAh batteries each, and the charging case has a powerful 300mAh battery backup.

According to the Chinese brand, the TWS earbuds feature 13.4mm dynamic drivers with a frequency response from 20Hz to 20,000Hz. As for connectivity, the newly launched product features Bluetooth version 5.2 with a wireless ring up to 10m. It also supports AAC and SBC audio formats.

OnePlus claims that the OnePlus Nord Buds CE offer fast pairing options and that the earbuds can connect to OnePlus handsets very easily. Compatible.

The iOS version of the app is not available for the OnePlus Nord CE TWS earbuds, according to the Chinese smartphone brand.

In terms of weight, the new OnePlus earbuds weigh around 3.5g and the charging case weighs around 33g. Apart from the earbuds and charging case, the OnePlus Nord Buds CE Box also comes with a USB Type-C charging cable and Nord emoji stickers.

