Mark Zuckerberg just raised the price of the Quest 2.





The past few weeks have been tough for Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. The company announced its first quarterly revenue decline on the same day it announced that it had filed a lawsuit against the FTC to block its acquisition of Within, the maker of the popular Supernatural VR app.

Earlier, CEO Mark Zuckerberg faced criticism for saying some employees should probably quit. The company then announced that he would increase the price of the Quest 2 by $100 starting Monday. It’s the same VR headset with the same hardware and software. If you bought it last week, it works exactly as it does now with the higher price. Nothing else has changed.

To be fair, there is one more change. I don’t think it’s a coincidence that Zuckerberg said in August that he would no longer need to log in with his Facebook account.

This may not sound like a big deal, but it means you’re losing all the data Meta might collect about your activity in VR and app usage. Data used to show you personalized ads in different locations.

$100 seems like a value for Meta using your data on Quest 2. Meta sells the Quest 2 at a loss and makes up for it with the backend. This is common with consoles, and they usually make up for it with a portion of the game’s sales.

I think it partially applies to Meta, which has the Oculus Store, but the company’s main business is advertising. The company tracks your activity and uses it to inform you of the personalized ads you see on Facebook and elsewhere to make up for your losses. Now, like the rest of Meta, it’s simply losing money, which the company can’t afford right now.

Indeed, Meta sells many Quest headsets. The Quest 2 has long been the best and most popular VR headset you can buy, even slightly ahead of Microsoft’s Xbox gaming console. However, Meta suddenly realized that building the Metaverse is expensive and needs as much funding as it can get.

Interestingly, the move is for the company to “continue to invest in moving the VR industry forward for the long term,” the announcement said. On last week’s earnings call, Zuckerberg talked about the “long term.”

I still believe these projects are important. But given the more recent earnings trajectory we’re seeing, we’re slowing the pace of these investments and pushing some of the costs that would have been incurred within the next year or two to a slightly longer timeline. pushing up. And given the continuing trend, this is even more noticeable than last quarter. Our plan is to steadily reduce headcount growth over the next year.

That quote is pretty clear. Zuckerberg said Meta planned to spend $10 billion a year to build out the Metaverse, but now the company wants to “slow down the pace of these investments and expect them to happen in the next year or two. It pushes up some of the costs that should have been on a slightly longer schedule.”

I think it’s clear that this shows that the metaverse won’t happen anytime soon. why? Because if we want people to join the metaverse, we want as many people as possible to buy VR headsets before our competitors get it. If possible, we will provide it for free.

On the other hand, if you raise the price of something by 25-33%, fewer people will buy it. It’s simple economics. The fact that Meta isn’t trying to sell as many as it can, even if it’s in the red, seems to indicate that the metaverse as a whole isn’t doing very well.

Betting your entire business on a future version of the Internet that most people don’t understand or aren’t sure you want is expensive and risky. His $10 billion that the company poured into Reality Labs (the unit responsible for building the Metaverse) just so happened to be lost to Apple’s App Tracking Transparency feature, the same amount he says Meta has. is. The fact that we are currently putting off spending on projects that have staked the company makes it pretty clear that it won’t happen anytime soon, if at all.

The opinions expressed herein by Inc.com columnists are their own and not those of Inc.com.

