Spotify wants users to pay separately for ‘play’ and ‘shuffle’ buttons – TechCrunch





Spotify is updating its app to address long-standing user complaints about playing music, but is asking customers to pay for the fix. We announced that we are introducing it at the top of our list to make it easier to play music the way you like it. This replaces the previously available combination button, which was inconsistent across platforms and frustrating to use. However, streamers can be disappointed to learn that an experience that should be an app update is strangely sold as a reason to upgrade to Spotify’s paid tier. The new button he said is only available for Spotify Premium, the company said. Subscriber.

This seems like an odd choice given that customer complaints about the Spotify app’s interface and the overall design of its user experience were correctly identified. As one of his reviews posted on Spotify’s community forums last year pointed out, the buttons provided were even different between Spotify’s apps. On mobile, playlists had a combined shuffle/play button, but on desktop, the button was just a regular play button. pointing out.user to enable or disable shuffle mode.[再生中]Instead of tapping the screen, I suggested that Spotify simply offer two separate buttons to let you choose how you want to stream your music.

The post received 647 upvotes and a comment page from other users who agreed. This was not the only complaint of this kind on the forum site. Other users have posted similar requests for separate play and shuffle buttons or another solution to the same problem. For example, one person asked her Spotify to allow users to choose which buttons appear in the app.

Spotify has been working on this issue for some time. We first introduced the shuffle/play icon in 2020 to reduce it to just clicking on streaming, and last year we made the play button the default button for all albums for Spotify Premium users (as you may remember, At Adele’s request). With this upgrade, the play button will remain the default and shuffle will be another option throughout the mobile Spotify experience.

Perhaps a minor app change – literally just a button – is clearly a feature that needed a fix in the user’s mind, not a premium product. The app contains separate play and shuffle buttons.

It’s rare for an app maker to charge for something like another button. Especially if the reason for the change is that the user is dissatisfied with the functionality and design of the app. A somewhat related example is Twitter Blue, Twitter’s subscription service. This allows users to customize the bottom bar of the app with the buttons they like. But then the options are less about usability and more about personal preferences and quick access to your favorite features Twitter from the main he navigation on the left side of the app without having to pay Easy access to features.

Spotify says the idea of ​​charging for buttons has to do with how it perceives the benefits associated with premium subscriptions. Essentially, premium users are paying for the option to listen to their favorite songs on demand. This button is kind of an extension of that, as it allows users to choose to listen on demand any way they like.

