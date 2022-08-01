Innovation regulation in Africa needs a long-term strategist





We often discuss regulation as a necessary pain in the development of any kind of innovation. How adults need to watch over tech weirdos so they don’t burn down their homes. Too much.

So what other strings are influencing oversight of innovation? Where are they connected and who is pulling them? For investors and entrepreneurs, understanding this is It helps us understand why Africa’s innovation biosphere is vulnerable to political hostage-taking.

Since the earliest days of human progress, political powers have always had an interest in the development and use of technology. In fact, a significant portion of technological progress stems from the concerns of political power and usually serves political ends, whether in commerce or war. Genghis Khan is perhaps a very old (but proper) example of how political power used technological innovation to build the first modern army and then kept the vast Mongol empire functioning through many bloody campaigns. ) image.

partner message

Nigerians have found more ways to make money

Trove Finance is Nigeria’s first stock trading app and we are pleased to announce that it will be launching long-term trading for its users. This means Trove users can now trade on the stock market when the stock market is closed. Click here for more information.

Download the Trove app and start making money today.

This is the basis of any regulation that is the overarching political goal of the ruling class rather than the consumer, who is usually an afterthought to political strategy.

Genghis Khan died many centuries ago, but China, a world power and aspirant, for example, is a clear example of blatant political oversight of innovation, sometimes relentlessly, to what consumers want. Of course, the state is always right China is not a shining example of an open society. But even in more open (and innovative) societies, such as the United States, political classes have a direct and indirect sense of how innovation serves the strategic long-term goals of their class and government. regularly interfere with

One of the best examples of this is how former President Donald Trump’s potshot on TikTok was almost unanimously condemned by other politicians. They tried to score points, but neither side held a national point of view that was not a TikTok supporter.

The point is that politicians who, like Khan before them, ultimately control innovation through regulatory bodies, prefer it to be watched by them. If so, the result is a primitive mesh of routine compliance audits.

And that is the main problem of regulation in Africa.

partner message

AltInvest App: Your Seamless Investment and Wealth Partner

Sterling Alternative Finance offers AltInvest, an ethical investment platform for real sectors such as real estate, agriculture and sukuk bonds. Learn more: https://linktr.ee/altinvest

African regulations are primitive

Being primitive is not a bad thing. It is the starting state, the first building block, the basis of all complexity. Primitive regulation is regulation that arises because someone needs to manage it. And African regulations are primitive.

These guys may not have a fully formed long-term strategy, goals, or plans. Like the touts that self-assemble at bus stops in big cities like Lagos to collect arbitrary taxation, African regulations are inherited from colonial interests or formed when perceived as short-term threats. will be To make matters worse, regardless of how they were conceived, they typically become stale and calcified, allowing special interests and regulatory arbitrage to become the traditional pillars on which monopolies are built or supported. It has been.

While regulatory movements such as domestic start-up laws are about to gain momentum across the continent, regulatory hedging of defaults in Africa has long been an individual with those close to regulators or those with previous experience. relationships, or even board relationships.

This is a valid strategy. In business, personal relationships are very important and can often be the difference between success and failure. However, the weakness of this hedge is obvious. Personal relationships are not laws. In many cases they are as good as one person. Beyond individuals, regulatory hedges built on relationships quickly collapse.

Domestic start-up laws are in vogue, but innovation in Africa requires more than a regulatory framework. Graph: Fikayo/TC Insights.

At the same time, the country’s start-up law is only a bandaid. A longer-term approach requires politicians to recognize the long-term value of innovation and why innovation cannot simply be left to them alone. They will accept that innovation requires a healthy balance between political influence and national goals. And while building a regulatory framework for early-stage tech entrepreneurs (and ideally before that), they understand the need for a well-thought-out and well-articulated long-term strategy. I will.

Jokes policy documents, agendas and plans don’t cut it. Governments need to show that they understand why digital innovation is especially important to independence, a healthy economy and a thriving market.

Innovation, especially technological innovation, is a messy business, and in today’s highly interconnected world, it has to be a strategic business. Even in the early days of the Industrial Revolution, governments and politicians recognized the long-term value of technology products, talent and markets. The British government famously banned workers who could run textile factories from leaving the country for fear of losing their technological edge. African regulators and the political class that enables them need to grow fast and learn that simply ticking a compliance box is no longer the bare minimum.

From Cabal

Fintech startup Afriex makes it easy to send money in any currency from anywhere in the world. Read more about wanting to make money transfers easier for Africans here.

Have a nice week.

Thank you for reading The Next Wave. Share today’s edition with your network on WhatsApp, Telegram and other platforms and reply to this email to let us know what we can improve.

Subscribe to the TC Daily Newsletter to receive all the tech and business stories you need every weekday at 7am (WAT).

Follow TechCabal on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn for real-time conversations about African technology and innovation.

Until next week!

TechCabal Senior Writer Abraham Augustine said:

Get the best African tech newsletters in your inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcabal.com/2022/08/01/the-next-wave-regulating-innovation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos