Google CEO Calls Out Simplicity Sprint Employees, Fears Layoffs

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has called on staff to implement the Simplicity Sprint initiative, which aims to crowdsource employee ideas for product development, increase efficiency and get better results faster. It is reported. The proposal comes on the heels of a hiring freeze and a series of concern emails from some of his Googlers about possible layoffs.

First reported by CNBC, the so-called Simplicity Sprint reportedly made headlines at last week’s all-hands meeting. Through an internal survey, Pichai reportedly told employees that they could share ideas for sprints until August 15th. The survey reportedly included questions exploring areas where the company could cut back, according to a copy seen by CNBC.

Pichai has reportedly made it clear that the company’s efficiency is not what management wants, especially given the disappointing second quarter results. Google’s overall revenue was slightly below analyst expectations, although revenue growth fell to 13% from 62% in the same period last year.

Pichai reportedly told staff that he wanted to ask for your help as well, as he wanted to provide some additional background following the closing. Clearly, we are facing a challenging macro environment with growing uncertainty about the future.

On the issue of layoffs, Google’s chief human resources officer, Fiona Cicconi, said the company is still hiring some key roles and has no current plans for layoffs, but it is fully committed to future layoffs. It was not excluded.

Cicconi reportedly asked his team to be more focused and efficient, and was reportedly wondering what that meant as a company. I’m not sure about the future economy, but I have no plans to cut Google’s overall workforce at this time.

Google did not immediately respond to Gizmodos’ request for comment.

Last week’s meeting was the latest in a series of disturbing and sometimes baffling communications between Google executives and staff, hinting at the possibility of more difficult times ahead. Earlier last month, Pichai reportedly sent an email to employees urging them to be more entrepreneurial, saying the company would shift its focus to hiring key roles going forward. Just weeks later, Google reportedly sent a follow-up email announcing that the company would implement a two-week hiring freeze on him. The freeze comes after the company reportedly hired about 10,000 new employees in the second quarter.

Use this time wisely to review your staffing needs and align with a new set of prioritized staffing requests over the next three months, Google senior vice president Prabhakar Raghavan, obtained by The Information. It was reportedly said in an email.

The warning to Google staff reflects a broader sense of unease across the tech industry. According to his recent Crunchbass analysis, the tech industry has lost more than 30,000 jobs as of late July this year. They come from just about every corner of the sector, from electric car giants like Tesla to crypto heavyweight coinbases.

There are signs that the big tech giant may also be under pressure. A month earlier, CEO Mark Zuckerberg was reportedly considering cutting engineer hiring by 30% for the rest of the year, according to a leaked Q&A. Zuckerberg reportedly echoed that dark sentiment at an all-hands meeting last week, saying the company was too aggressive in hiring during the pandemic, Reuters notes.

The recent tech industry downturn offers the clearest explanation for Google’s recent warning, but Pichai has been criticized by some who say his leadership at the company has been linked to poor performance. faces criticism of Fifteen current and former Google executives who spoke to The New York Times last year accused Pichai of not acting quickly enough in making business decisions and creating a paralyzing environment with bureaucracy.Like Noam Bardin. Several former Google executives have accused Pichai of lacking the risk appetite that characterizes tech executives.

The challenge of innovation, which Burdin wrote in a blog post, will only get worse as risk tolerance declines.

