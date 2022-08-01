Ernst Works is committed to modernizing its technology acquisition…





Washington State Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) introduced bipartisan legislation to modernize and improve the efficiency of technology acquisition. This law will encourage innovation in the procurement process and increase opportunities for innovative small businesses seeking federal contracts. The measure will also help the federal government attract and retain qualified procurement professionals and provide them with the tools and training necessary for federal procurement of advanced technology.

Instead of wasting federal dollars on outsourcing jobs to costly government contractors, the federal government should focus on recruiting and retaining skilled procurement professionals within government agencies. Senator Ernst said. Redirecting efforts to attract qualified professionals and removing the bureaucracy of high-tech SMEs will enable advanced technology goals to be implemented more effectively and at lower cost.

AGILE (Advancing Government Innovation with Leading-Edge) procurement law

Requires the Office of Management and Budget, the Office of Federal Acquisition Policy and the Office of General Services to streamline the federal government’s ability to purchase commercial technology and provide specific training for information and communication technology acquisition. Offer pilot programs to bring more junior and mid-career professionals from other fields into federal procurement, including veterans, military spouses, and private sector procurement professionals. Create a working group to reduce barriers for SMEs to contract with government.Allow Pentagon Pilot Contract Program to Encourage Employee Stock Ownership Plans

The bill is supported by the Association of Procurement Technical Assistance Centers, IT Industry Council, GovEvolve, HUBZone Contractors National Council, Womens Procurement Circle and Women Veterans Business Coalition.

