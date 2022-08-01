Space Florida Seeks a Bigger Role in Developing High-Tech Innovation Orlando Sentinel





TALLAHASSEE Floridas aerospace agency goes from helping companies fund rocket and satellite projects to more directly getting funding into the hands of companies looking to move burgeoning technologies to launch pads. We would like to expand that role.

Space Florida’s president and CEO, Frank DiBello, told the agency’s board of directors last week that the goals for the next few years are for Space Florida to move from arranging financial incentives to a more complex array of projects, including banks, pension funds, and insurance. It is about allowing the relationship to work. Engaged in industry and equity and debt structures.

We can go down the current path, which is basically what we were doing, but move away from some development companies or purely development companies and move away from the private sector because it limits the focus of some markets. It’s just looking at the department’s debt, DiBello said. But it’s not a game-changing strategy. It doesn’t attract the companies of tomorrow that we want to introduce.

The Board still needs to discuss the proposal, and changes require legislative support.

DiBello said what he heard at the Farnborough International Air Show in England in July and the increase in launches from Florida had reinforced the need to provide intermediate capital.

For the first time (in Farnborough), DiBello says, he saw companies discussing projects two, three, five years out. In the past, you may not have seen these opportunities until advertised by a site selection advisor. We are currently undergoing early discussions with companies who want to prepare opportunities in Florida, establish here, come here and talk about the potential of a deal to thrive here.

NASA hopes to launch the Artemis Satellite Mega Rocket at the end of August, and 30 of the 46 successful rocket launches in the United States this year have taken place at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and the Kennedy Space Center.

Florida has successfully launched 31 times in 2021, 30 times in 2020, 16 times in 2019, 19 times in 2018, and 19 times in 2017.

Spaceport infrastructure funding put into spaceport assets in the state has contributed to an increase in launch frequency that was seen as heading toward 100 launches per year, DiBello said.

Part of the impact is obviously that Space Florida is very busy, continued DiBello. Some of the growth metrics Ive mentioned is the fact that from the pre-COVID period he has doubled his trading log to the post-COVID period.

Over the past decade, Space Florida has helped raise nearly $2.7 billion in funding, mostly for R&D and manufacturing facilities. DiBello said he could reach $5.5 billion with ongoing projects.

In 2020, a law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis removed the requirement for Space Florida to notify House and Senate leaders before submitting bond proposals to the Governor and Cabinet. This change was seen as giving Space Florida more flexibility in supporting aerospace projects.

Founded in 2006, Space Florida advances the aerospace industry through business and infrastructure financing, spaceport operations, research and development, and workforce development.

The agency is responsible for the Exploration Park just outside the gates of Kennedy Space Center, three launch complexes, and the Kennedy Space Center Launch and Landing Facility, formerly used for space shuttle operations.

