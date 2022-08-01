Biological Scientists Use Mixed Reality Headsets and Custom Software to Measure Wild Vegetation — ScienceDaily





Ecologists don’t always need expensive and bulky equipment to measure vegetation in the wild. Scientists at Rice University have found that modern heads-up displays work very well.

Rice researchers set up Microsoft’s HoloLens as mixed reality sensors to feed VegSense. This is an application for measuring undergrowth and vegetation growing between the canopy and the floor.

A proof-of-concept study by graduate student Daniel Gorczynski and bioscientist Lydia Beaudrot shows that VegSense may be a suitable low-cost alternative to traditional classical field measurements.

Their work in Methods in Ecology and Evolution shows that a combination of hardware and software excels at quantifying relatively mature trees in the wild, one measure of overall forest health. is shown.

Gorczynski got the idea to try out HoloLens. HoloLens is commonly marketed as a productivity tool for manufacturing, healthcare, and education. He developed open-source software for the device, pointing out that while the combination isn’t very effective at picking up saplings and small branches, there’s plenty of room for improvement.

Gorczynski says he was introduced to mixed reality sensing as an undergraduate at Vanderbilt University and recognized its potential for biological research. “It seemed like a natural fit,” he said. Gorzinski brought the idea to Borrot shortly after arriving at Rice in 2019.

The combination of standard hardware and custom software is much cheaper than systems based on lidar (for “light detection and ranging”), which is most often used in 3D field surveys, says 3D games and interactive Golczynski, who developed VegSense on a platform for Experience over hard science.

Field tests at Houston’s Memorial Park showed that the smaller solution was fine, at least for mature trees. In their case study, VegSense easily detected 48 out of 50 trees in the target area. In a circle about 30 feet in diameter, Gorczynski looked up, down, and around to build his 3D database. (“Imagine an asterisk in a circle,” he said, explaining his pattern in the data he captured.)

“In this study, we wanted to be very careful to replicate measurements of more traditional understory vegetation structures,” said Gorczynski. “I tried to get that level of detail.”

As he scans his environment, he sees a holographic grid pattern that tracks the surface of the vegetation. “What’s really cool about this is that you can see not only what the scanner is picking up, but also the spots you missed,” Gorzinski says. “The idea is to have the mesh cover as much vegetation as possible, because that will give you the best scan.”

“The results were so good that Dan wrote it up for publication right away,” says Beaudrot, noting that Gorczynski expanded testing of the gear during a subsequent field trip to Tanzania. rice group.

“This device, in particular, is very cost-effective and can facilitate many excellent ecological studies,” she said. It’s very difficult without manual labor and very expensive lidar systems.”

“In short, this is a revolutionary and cost-effective device,” said Beaudrot. “While we cannot provide the same resolution data as lidar, this is just the first application. By making VegSense open source to the ecological research community, we are spurring all possible avenues of development.” I hope it takes.”

Northrop Grumman, Conservation International, and Rice supported this work.

Video: https://youtu.be/dBHfxvhMChU

