Senate won’t vote on tech antitrust bill before summer break: Klobuchar

In the wake of the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota), who presides oversight hearings for the Senate Rules and Trustees, announced that one day before the Capitol’s anniversary, 2022 Attack in Washington, USA, January 5, 2011.

Elizabeth Franz | Reuters

The most promising technology antitrust bill to pass Congress will not be voted on before the summer recess, its main sponsor, Sen. said in an interview.

Klobuchar said on Saturday that he had discussed with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D, N.Y.) last week about holding a vote on America’s Innovation and Choice Online Act in the fall.

“Obviously this week with a large number of votes on the anti-inflation law, we probably won’t be able to do that,” she said.

Klobuchar’s bill, co-sponsored by Senate Judiciary Committee ranking member Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), seeks to promote its own products over those of rivals whose services the dominant technology platform relies on. It is prohibited to take advantage of This can have a significant impact on how companies such as Amazon, Apple, and Google display search results in their marketplaces, for example.

Supporters of the bill say the reforms are necessary to rebalance the forces in the digital market and allow new innovators to thrive. But critics, including tech companies, say the bill would weaken the consumer experience by weakening security standards and potentially weakening platforms’ ability to push harmful products off the market. and other bill supporters deny that is the case.

Schumer has previously said he aims to put the bill to a vote by early summer, but Axios first reported in May. But while Klobuchar and others have expressed confidence that the bill will get a filibuster-proof majority if it makes it to the Senate floor, Schumer expects it to be the final week of the Senate session before the August recess. I wasn’t planning on voting.

The bill could be reconsidered after the midterm elections later this year, but there’s little time to do it. Many of the bill’s supporters believe it would be much harder to pass if Republicans took control of the House, as many pollsters have predicted. Supporters are also concerned that the longer the bill takes to vote, the more tech his lobbyists will need to sow seeds of doubt in lawmakers’ minds.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

Watch: Here’s why some experts are calling for Big Tech to be dismantled following the House antitrust report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/08/01/senate-wont-vote-on-tech-antitrust-bill-before-summer-recess-klobuchar.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos