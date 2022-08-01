Google president Sundar Pichai warns employees of ‘real concerns’ about productivity





Amid slowing revenue growth and an increasingly bleak outlook across tech companies, Google is ordering its employees to work harder shifts.

The tech sector has arguably suffered the worst of the bigger market downturn over the past few months.

With thousands of tech company employees laid off and rumors circulating that the inevitable economic contraction is on the horizon, more speculative stocks such as tech are gearing up for the worst.

At Google, one of today’s largest tech companies, management is urging employees to take time off from work.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google’s parent company Alphabet, told employees last week that there was a serious concern that their collective productivity wasn’t reaching the levels they needed.

Our goal

In a meeting with management and Google employees, Pichai said the company’s productivity fell short of targets given the number of employees, CNBC reported.

Pichai reportedly asked employees to help him participate in the pitch by creating a more mission-focused, product-focused, and customer-focused corporate culture. is.

He added that we need to look at ways to minimize distractions and really raise the bar for both product excellence and productivity.

Google did not immediately respond to Fortunes’ request for comment on the report.

Google employees reportedly expressed concerns about possible layoffs at a conference. Last month, Pichai issued an internal memo to Google staff, announcing that it would be slowing hiring for the rest of the year.

In the letter, Pichai wrote that the company must be more entrepreneurial and work with more urgency, more focus and hungrier than it showed on a sunny day. .

A week later, Google officially started a two-week hiring moratorium. This will continue this week as well.

Pichai reportedly announced a new initiative to encourage employee feedback and welcome new ideas to foster more entrepreneurial spirit at the company, according to CNBC.

The initiative takes the form of a survey, reportedly seeking employee input on how to increase efficiency and productivity, as well as how to build a company culture more focused on shared growth goals. .

economic headwinds

In a memo to employees last month, Pichai warned that Google is not immune to the economic headwinds sweeping the tech world in the form of layoffs and hiring freezes.

Since May, several other tech companies, including Uber and Metahave, have announced hiring moratoriums in certain sectors. Other companies, like Netflix, have approved layoffs this year.

These same economic headwinds may be one of the reasons Pichai is asking his employees to keep their focus on productivity.

Alphabet, Google’s parent company, released its second quarter earnings results last week. Experts had predicted a dismal report for the tech company, but Alphabet posted relatively encouraging results, largely due to increased ad revenue from Google searches related to the revitalization of the retail and travel industries. did.

However, while revenue increased slightly, it has slowed since the early days of the pandemic.

Alphabet’s second quarter 2022 revenue is up 13% year-on-year, slowing significantly from last year’s 62% revenue growth, mainly due to higher R&D and sales and marketing expenses It is

Sign up for the Fortune Features mailing list and never miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews and surveys.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fortune.com/2022/08/01/google-sundar-pichai-warns-bloated-staff-productivity-concerns/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos