Tech layoffs continue across the board: here’s the latest





The tech sector’s massive cost-cutting mandate doesn’t look like it’s going to slow down any time soon.

As the economy appears to be headed for a slowdown, domineering companies with unprecedented valuations and absolute growth strategies have started to scale back. The effort, which began in May, has resulted in massive layoffs at several companies, from start-ups to multi-billion dollar public companies.

Sector layoffs occur for a variety of reasons. But it’s clear that the market is in a very different place than it was in 2021. 2021 saw a surge in deals, with investors jumping headfirst into funding rounds at very high valuations. Some venture capitalists and private equity firms warn portfolio companies to look for ways to save cash and cut costs. In many cases, this comes in the form of hiring freezes and downsizing.

Fast Company compiles an ongoing list of tech companies that have recently announced layoffs.

Oracle

Oracle appears to be the latest technology company to announce widespread layoffs. The company has laid off an unspecified number of U.S. workers and plans to lay off the equivalent of “thousands” in Canada, India and parts of Europe in the coming months, according to information. A spokesperson did not immediately respond to Fast Company’s request for comment. However, several LinkedIn users who listed their employment as Oracle took to social media platforms to share that they were part of a layoff and were looking for a new job.

Shopify

In July, Shopify laid off about 10% of its workforce, or about 1,000 employees. CEO Tobi Lütke told employees at the time, overestimating how long his boom in the e-commerce pandemic would last, expecting the adaptation of online shopping to be put off by 5 years to 10 years. said there is.

netflix

Netflix laid off 300 employees in June after the company reported losing subscribers for the first time in over a decade and slowing revenue growth. It said it plans to roll out an ad-supported tier to draw in more subscribers.

coin base

Coinbase told employees in June that the cryptocurrency exchange was cutting staff by about 18% ahead of the recession. “Economics and markets are difficult to predict, but we always assume the worst so that we can operate our business in any environment,” CEO Brian Armstrong told employees.

lift

Lyft cut about 60 jobs in its rental division in July in an attempt to restructure its business amid rising costs. The company also said it was discontinuing a service that offered cars for long-term rental.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fastcompany.com/90774924/tech-companies-continue-to-cut-costs-resulting-in-massive-layoffs The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos