Google’s ‘wireless device’ reaches FCC, could become Nest





A new “wireless device” has arrived at the FCC ahead of this fall’s Made by Google event. This could be the new addition to the company’s Nest lineup.

Products with technologies such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth must be approved by the FCC for sale in the United States. Over the last few years, Google has managed to keep his FCC listings more vague, and finer details of the new project are not available to the public until around the time of its release.

A new Google device, the G28DR, showed up at the FCC this morning with a generic moniker of “wireless device”, leaving a mystery to be solved. Let’s start with the core facts and do our best to understand what this is all about.

According to the FCC’s listing, this new Google device is certified for use with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi (including Wi-Fi 5’s 5 GHz band), with other popular connectivity options such as NFC and UWB. There is none. I also found in one document that the “wireless device” will have a 3.65V battery.

I connected the mystery Google device to my laptop via USB to perform the necessary signal test. That means you can expect to be able to charge via a standard USB connection. Alternatively, many of Google’s smart home devices, such as the Nest Hub series, include hidden USB ports that are only used for debugging purposes and not for customer use.

From the few clues I’ve compiled so far, I doubt this is in Google’s Pixel lineup. Most of these require connectivity options like NFC and cellular, and it’s too early for his new Pixel set. Bud. A Chromecast series is also unlikely, given that battery power is included.

From this, it seems likely that today’s Google “wireless device” is in the Nest lineup. Google effectively showed its hand at Google I/O about what to expect from the Pixel in the fall, but the company has been teasing many of his speakers, cameras and more for next-generation smart homes. plug.

One Nest product already confirmed for launch is the wired-only Nest Doorbell, which addresses some issues with the battery-powered version. However, the wired Google Nest Doorbell series typically expects voltages higher than 5 V, and standby models don’t have batteries.

A similar idea is considering a new model in the Nest Cam series. Many of them use 3.65V battery backup. Even though Google relaunched the Nest Cam series with multiple new products last year, the new models in this lineup are welcome.

The Nest lineup will also be updated with the beloved Nest Learning Thermostat. Most recently, Google launched the Nest Thermostat. It featured an affordable retail price and baseline feature set, making it an effective successor to the Nest Thermostat E. Meanwhile, our flagship product, the Nest Learning Thermostat, has not had a successor for over five years.

Another possibility is that smaller models like the original Google Home Mini used USB connectivity before, so you’re looking at the new Nest speaker. If so, this would be the first instance of a Nest speaker powered by a battery without third-party accessories anyway. It says the device’s regulatory label should be on the “back,” but most Nest speakers put that information on the bottom.

That said, these are just a few of the options Google’s multifaceted hardware team can offer. It’s entirely possible that this new “wireless device” at the FCC will be beyond our wildest imagination. For example, Google’s Stadia controller uses a similar combination of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth and is powered by a battery.

We probably won’t know what kind of device Google has in mind until details leak out or the company itself makes an announcement. It will remain confidential until sometime in January, except to confirm that it will be done.

