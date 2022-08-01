The Cleveland Public Library received $3.25 million from the Mundell Foundation to build the Innovation Center for its Grenville branch.





Cleveland, Ohio — The Cleveland Public Library Monday announced the Jack, Joseph, and Morton Mandel Foundation will award the library a $3.25 million grant, the largest ever, to support the Digital Innovation Center for Adults and Seniors at the library’s Grenville branch. announced that it had given

In a media release, the library said it will use $3 million from the grant to support the workforce of Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel and the Senior Digital Innovation Center at its Grenville branch at 11900 St. Clair Ave.

The remaining $250,000 will be used to allow the Cleveland Public Library Foundation, created by the Library System in 2019 to raise funds through philanthropy, to add funding positions.

Librarian Director Felton Thomas, Jr. said Mandel’s grant allowed the library to grow from an originally planned $2.5 million expansion at the Grenville branch to more than $7 million.

In interviews with cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer, he said he was very excited and said the grant was a great opportunity.

The Grenville Center’s goal is to improve digital literacy and job readiness in the revitalized predominantly black community north of University Circle on the city’s East Side. Construction will be completed by 2024, Thomas said.

Specifically, Thomas said the library would like to help invest in the north of Grenville, which has not seen the same level of development activity as the south, which is closer to University Circle, the city’s medical, educational and cultural center. thinking about.

A technology innovation class offered by the Cleveland Public Library at one of its locations exemplifies a program to be created at the Glenville Branch, thanks to a new $3.25 million grant from the Mundell Foundation.Courtesy Cleveland Public Library

Todays Glenville Branch was designed in 1978 by Cleveland architect TK Zung (from Shanghai, China), the library said.

The Grenville Project is part of a 10-year, $110 million library system project that began in 2019 to improve 27 branches around the city. The library has sold $62 million in bonds to fund his first 12 projects, which are expected to be completed by 2024, Thomas said.

The Library Foundation’s main goal is to take every building and increase the community’s ability to find what it needs, said Thomas. For example, Grenville’s Innovation Center will be the first center on the city’s East Side.

Architectural drawing depicting future improvements to the Glenville Branch of the Cleveland Public Library, including the Innovation Center made possible by a $3.25 million Mundell Foundation grant. Courtesy Cleveland Public Library

This grant has special meaning for the Foundation as a gift to the region the Mundell Brothers once called home.

The now-deceased Mundell brothers had a highly successful Cleveland-based auto parts business that grew into Premier Industrial Corporation, which later merged to become Premier Farnell PLC.

By the late 19th century, once a farming town, Grenville had become an upscale village. It was annexed by the city of Cleveland in 1905, after which it attracted a large Jewish population, including Superman creators Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.

Before Mort Mandel died in 2019 at the age of 98, Stephen Hoffman, chairman of the Mandel Foundation board, asked Hoffman to visit the Grenville Library branch to discuss philanthropic opportunities with Thomas.

The late Mort Mandel displayed in 2012.

It feels good to give the library system a gift,” Hoffman said. Andrew Carnegie was good at doing charity work for libraries. So did Benjamin Franklin. It’s not a bad tradition if you can follow in the footsteps of Ben Franklin and Andrew Carnegie.

Thomas said he was particularly pleased to receive the donation from the Mandel Foundation.

That’s how we reach out and say, let’s take it back today and find a way to reintroduce those people into our community,” he said.

