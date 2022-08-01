Google and Apple Support Affirmative Action in Harvard Case





About 70 companies, including Alphabet Inc.’s Google, Meta Platforms and Apple, have filed complaints in the U.S. Supreme Court in support of the challenged affirmative action programs at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina.

The brief, filed Monday, said the company’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts “depend on college admissions programs that lead to educated graduates in racially and ethnically diverse environments.” claims.

“Only in this way can America create a pipeline of talented future workers and business leaders ready to meet the needs of the modern economy and workforce,” Brief said. It’s the first time affirmative action has been brought before a judge since conservatives won his 6-3 majority.

Another brief submitted by the technology company is also due on Monday.

Much like a 2003 lawsuit involving the University of Michigan Law School, many companies have signed up to their friend Amicus to argue that affirmative action is a business imperative. In two of his recent cases involving the University of Texas at Austin, few people participated in similar efforts.

This time, however, there is a risk of a conservative backlash against companies that take a progressive stance.

Diversity, equity and inclusion advocates say it’s still important that the business community has a voice.

Rael Chappell, director of insurance sales at The Coalition, Inc., who works on diversity, equity and inclusion issues, said:

Environmental changes

In the latest lawsuits of Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard and Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina, plaintiffs say that affirmative action not only harms white applicants but also amounts to “penalties for Asians.” ing.

The UNC said race is one of “dozens of factors” that schools may consider “to bring together diverse classes along various dimensions, such as geography, military status, and socioeconomic background.” I answer that it is nothing more than one.

“Empirical research confirms that diverse groups make better decisions through creativity, idea sharing, and increased accuracy,” the company said in support of the university.

“These benefits aren’t just tangible. They’re profitable for the business,” they said.

The companies also argue that diversity is even more important than in the past as businesses become more globalized.

However, in the six years since the Supreme Court’s last affirmative action ruling, the environment has changed significantly.

Heidi Welsh, executive director of the Sustainable Investments Institute, an institutional investor research group, said shareholders are asking companies to disclose their workforce data by race and gender. Another new push focuses on publicizing a commitment to racial justice, she said.

In a May 2022 report, The Conference Board’s research group found that stakeholders such as employees and members of parliament pushed companies to take different directions, making them complicit in politically controversial issues. warns that it also entails new risks.

This year, when The Walt Disney Co. criticized Florida law for restricting teachers and administrators from discussing sexual orientation with young students under intense pressure from employees, The risks were clear.

Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis said he viewed Disney’s public comments against the law as “provocative” and vowed to “fight back.” A few weeks later, the Florida legislature stripped the entertainment giant of its decades-old special tax status.

Most recently, Sidley Austin launched a global law firm partnership after a group of Texas legislators announced that the company would cover the travel costs of employees seeking abortions in states where it is outlawed. I received a letter threatening to sue and hold me criminally responsible. The Supreme Court overturned his constitutional right to abortion in June.

“There are a lot of moving pieces,” Chappell said. “Of course you want the best. You want to see a world where these things are really evaluated for the impact they can have. is.”

—With help from Greg Stohr and Brian Baxter

