How Marguerite Gong Hancock is shaping the future of technology – Church News





Twenty-year-old Marguerite Gong is ready to fulfill a promise her grandfather made many years ago with a camera, a tape recorder and a suitcase full of clothes.

It was 1981 and she visited a small family village in southern China. It was there that her thirtieth great-grandfather, the First Dragon Gong, came to live in 837 AD. She lies on a hardwood bed with a thin straw mattress, as her cousins ​​have asked her to do. about her life.

They question her what it was like to have teachers, books, and a library. By bike through a village she has never passed for more than an hour They listen intently as Marguerite tries to describe mountains, seas, elephants, the Parthenon and the Louvre in Paris in her broken Mandarin.

In contrast, her relatives collect fuel sticks, own only two outfits, and have no running water. But young women from California still find their lives rich because they have a sense of identity from being in a family for generations.

It was truly life-changing and still moves, Marguerite Gon Hancock recalls the visit. As the child of a Palo Alto school teacher and professor, my life was richer than I could have imagined.

Marguerite Gong, 20, shows her camera to children in her ancestral village in China. She was the children’s first camera.

Marguerite Gong Hancock via LDS Living

That family village is now a thriving modern place where Marguerite visited with her family. Her lessons, learned on her first trip to China, have continued throughout her life, including her studies at Harvard Brigham, her Young College, the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, and her 20-year career at Stanford. It helped lay the foundation for other important experiences.

Currently Vice President of Innovation and Programming at the Computer History Museum in Silicon Valley, Marguerite focuses on museum-wide innovation in events, education, diversity and inclusion. She is also the director of the museum’s Exponential Center, which captures the past and considers the future of innovation and entrepreneurship. Among these many achievements, however, Marguerite had personal challenges to face while battling breast cancer and enduring the many chemotherapy and radiation treatments that came with it.

As a woman who believes that nothing is more important than her faith and family, Marguerite lives with the idea of ​​affluence found in the Gong family, which has a dirt floor and a single light bulb. The belief that no matter how difficult the obstacle or how great the opportunity, the blessings given to her are immeasurable and she will always strive to respond to them and share them with others. decided to live her life with

Read the full story at LDSLiving.com.

