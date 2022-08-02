Adopting a work-from-anywhere strategy brings flexibility to tech talent





Image: Adobe Stock

New Forrester research shows that the new way of working is a model where two-thirds of U.S. companies work anywhere. This is causing a major shift in supply and demand in the tech labor market, giving candidates a surge in options to settle down, the company said.

Companies are beginning to realize that the labor market for engineers is getting tighter. According to Forrester, tech jobs have the highest turnover and are also the most difficult to fill. But the labor market is far from tight for tech workers.

Conclusion? Companies that refuse to allow this transfer of power to workers take greater risks and receive little reward.

Workers are leaving costly cities

The greatest leverage for employees has been the pandemic, and it has been well-proven that people can get work done from anywhere. This has led to declining populations in major tech hubs such as San Francisco, New York City and Boston. This is because people are leaving these cities and moving to places where the dollar stretches further, Forrester said.

Some of the primary beneficiaries are in Texas, North Carolina and Florida, according to the company, as employees prioritize work-life balance and compensation over titles and base salaries.

The tech work environment is becoming more and more nuanced. A variety of economic factors, such as the cost of living, remote work, and existing workforce clusters within metropolitan areas, contribute to current workforce headwinds, Forrester said. So technology executives must cast a wider net and prioritize employee experience to find post-pandemic success.

It’s a buyer’s market for technical workers

Job seekers now have more options because of the number of job postings. At the same time, the number of open positions is straining companies looking to ramp up their tech talent.

According to Forrester, technology executives who continue to rely on traditional tech talent pools and pipelines will see revenue decline as the workforce embraces greater geographic mobility and career fulfillment. will be For tech executives, it’s important to look beyond the existing labor market to create new opportunities to address shortages and reduce workforces.

Location is no longer a factor in determining wages

As the tech workforce becomes more decentralized, the recruitment strategies companies use to attract the same talent are also decentralized. This is putting unprecedented wage pressures on the local labor market, Forrester said.

Technology executives must source talent to match budget realities and find new common ground with workforce pools that reinforce those realities. Finding labor markets that complement cost targets is key to mitigating the risk of wage inflation and embracing where those new labor markets are.

Working conditions are also influenced by federal and state public policies

As tech workforce strategies continue to evolve post-pandemic, tech executives will also need to consider public policy at both the federal and state levels. Forrester says that economic development incentives have a significant impact on the composition of talent migration.

Policies such as the Build Back Better Regional Challenge are designed to foster innovation and take into account the region’s technology and innovation infrastructure to accelerate the growth of tech areas across the sector, the company said. increase.

As an example, Forrester named Iowa as one of the beneficiaries of these policies, as the state just received a multi-million dollar grant to build its cybersecurity capabilities.

Regulatory initiatives are a good indicator of where talent will be in the long run, the company said.

Change the tactics of labor strategy

Forrester says applying the right work strategy can make the difference between success and failure in the short and long term. Now that labor market barriers to the workforce have been removed, tech executives must respond accordingly.

Finding the right talent at the right price requires a decentralized approach. This is the same pattern that works everywhere. The ability to source talent productively from anywhere is now a requirement of any IT workforce strategy.

The company provided several tactics to help tech executives and their companies cope.

Adapt to your target talent pool

Assess the current composition of your technical workforce and prioritize roles based on where they work, regardless of location. Gain greater flexibility in hybrid work and understand roles that can be fully remote and continue to be important for face-to-face work. Different groups of roles require different work strategies.

The more remote the role, the more flexibility an organization has when sourcing talent. The less remote locations of a role, the less flexibility an organization has when sourcing talent. Understand where labor strategies can claim premiums for specific roles, and taper off from there.

Resist the urge to imitate deep-pocketed Big Tech

If compensation isn’t enough, look to employee experience as a point of candidate differentiation.

As our research shows, EX is becoming increasingly important to the workforce and can be the deciding factor between the talent an organization is getting and the talent an organization needs.

Additionally, a focus on employee development and engagement initiatives can help differentiate an organization from its competitors by increasing the chances that talent will perceive that opportunity as a differentiator.

Leveraging technology as a great equalizer in an increasingly risky labor market

Tech executives who embrace technology that not only mitigates current labor risks but also enhances their labor strategies will gain an edge in the market.

Forrester cites WalkMe and SkyHive.ai as examples, saying they can complement your current workforce and increase productivity across your workforce strategy. To take advantage of these new capabilities, all you have to do is change how you source and manage talent.

