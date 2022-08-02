Google Search’s built-in timer is gone, but should be back soon





Until recently, one of the most convenient ways to set a timer was simply to Google it. If you enter a query like 10 minute timer, you will see a 10 minute timer. But last month, reports started coming in that the feature was removed from Google without notice. The Search Engine Roundtable first addressed the missing timer on July 20th, citing a tweet dated around July 18th. This feature is still missing today.

It turns out that Google never decided to remove this useful feature without warning.In a tweet, Danny Sullivan, the company’s public search liaison, confirmed that the feature is temporarily unavailable due to an unspecified issue. [into]Sullivan tweeted in response to the story.

The reason is that we have the problem we were looking for and hope to get back on track fairly quickly.

Danny Sullivan (@dannysullivan) August 1, 2022

There’s no shortage of timers elsewhere on the web (or offered as stock apps on iOS or Android), but Google’s built-in version is a simple and accessible alternative. It also had a stopwatch function built into the same widget in case you needed it to count up instead of counting down as well as a timer. It dates back to

Google’s Danny Sullivan first said they investigated the issue on July 21st. Almost a week later he was on July 27th and the team was still checking. Whatever issue is causing the lack of functionality seems to be proving difficult to squash.

Initially, concerns were raised that Google may have intentionally removed the feature, but the company has spent much of the past decade building more features natively into its search results pages. It would have been a strange move considering what we’ve been spending. What started out as a simple list of hyperlinks has everything from rich snippets that try to answer search queries directly to boxes dedicated to news stories to more specific features like a built-in price comparison tool for airline flights. is included. None of these seem to go anywhere.

And, in case you’re wondering, the metronome built into Google Search is still alive and well, thankfully ticking.

Update Aug 1 12:15 PM ET: Updated throughout to reflect response from Google’s Danny Sullivan regarding feature return.

Correction: August 1, 9:33 AM ET: This article originally incorrectly referred to the site Search Engine Roundtable as the SEO Roundtable. I’m sorry.

