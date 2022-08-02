The White House takes aim at air quality in nursing homes, and Atmofizer can help





In early 2022, the White House expanded OSHA’s COVID-era mandate to conduct targeted testing in nursing homes with the goal of improving air quality for seniors.

Atmofizers’ patented technology uses a combination of sound and light to combat ultra-fine particles in the room and a purification system specifically designed to inactivate airborne viruses and bacteria. Developed over time and reduces replication capacity.

All signs in the news indicate that time is of the essence for facilities working on plans to improve (indoor air quality) IAQ. In early 2022, the White House expanded OSHA’s COVID-era mandate to conduct targeted testing in nursing homes aimed at improving air quality for older adults.1,3,4, 5 Whit Pepper, President and Chief Commercial Officer of Atmofizer, is a pioneer in innovative ways to improve indoor air quality where we live, work, study, travel and spend time in enclosed spaces. said they needed a solution. By flocculating some of the most difficult particulate matter into agglomerated clusters that can be managed more effectively and efficiently, we are significantly reducing the amount of nanoparticles in the air. This results in cleaner air, lower cost of ownership for customers, and less negative impact on the environment.

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, air quality experts focused extensively on the correlation between IAQ and various health effects. A 2015 study showed that substandard IAQ may be associated with increased prevalence of respiratory-related symptoms in nursing home residents.2

Atmofizers’ patented technology was developed using a combination of sound and light in a purifying system specifically designed to combat ultra-fine particles in the room and inactivate airborne viruses and bacteria, increasing the ability to replicate. lower it. The atomizer system is filterless. Since filters are expensive to replace and can generate large amounts of landfill waste, atomizer systems are designed to lower customers’ total operating costs and reduce their negative environmental impact.

Civilizations have recognized the need for ventilation for over 2500 years. Ventilation shafts were used in ancient Egypt to replace dirty air inside with fresh air from outside. Filtration, which captures particles on matter and removes them from the air, began to be commercialized in the mid-1800s, and in the 1940s he leveled off with HEPA filters. Sunlight was used as a disinfectant in his mid-1800s, and manufactured UV lights began to appear commercially in the mid-1900s. Atmofizers’ ultrafine particle flocculation engine could provide a generational leap in air purification technology that hasn’t made much progress since his HEPA filters more than 70 years ago.

Residential and commercial facilities can work with Atmofizer Technologies and its distributor, USA Tech Direct, to develop comprehensive solutions that support the specific IAQ goals of their spaces and customers. Atmofizer products include a standalone air purification unit that works right out of the box. Simply plug it into an outlet and press the power button to start purifying the air immediately.

I applaud the White House for focusing IAQ and mobilizing federal regulators to address the air quality concerns of all Americans, especially the most vulnerable. We are committed to improving access to IAQ technology so more Americans can have cleaner indoor air.

For more information on Atmofizer and USA Tech Direct, please visit http://www.atmofizer.com and http://www.usatechdirect.com.

About Atmofizer Technologies Inc. Atmofizer is transforming the air treatment industry by improving air effectiveness and efficiency, while reducing customers’ operating costs and improving their environmental impact. The Atmofizers product line includes personal air handling systems. Atmofizers products are built around the company’s patented and patent-pending technologies for ultrafine particle flocculation, nanoparticle reduction, and airborne virus and bacteria inactivation. Visit http://www.Atmofizer.com.

About USA Tech Direct USA Tech Direct is a dedicated team of experts focused on providing new high-tech, American-made products that help Americans work and play. They partner with brands that they personally believe can accomplish their mission of returning America to normalcy. Formerly USA Rapid Test, expanded to support preventative products. Visit http://www.USATechDirect.com.

