Google CEO Sundar Pichai says productivity isn’t at the level it needs





Google CEO Sundar Pichai believes Google has room to become a more focused company. CNBC reports that the executive recently held an all-hands meeting where he said he wanted a more efficient Google after saying the company was not planning layoffs “currently.”

The report quoted Pichai as saying, “There is real concern that our productivity as a whole is not at the level needed for the personnel we have. CEO) said, “We want to create a culture that is more mission-focused, product-focused, and customer-focused. We should think of ways to really raise the bar on both.”

Google’s second-quarter earnings call last week called for more focus. In the report, Google’s parent company Alphabet fell short of earnings expectations amid what CFO Ruth Porat said was “uncertainty in the global economic environment.” Last month, Pichai also announced plans to delay hiring for the rest of the year. Google also revamped its performance review process this year with the goal of “creating an easier path to promotion” and “destroying bureaucracy.” In his 2021 New York Times expo on Pichai’s management style, he described Google as a declining and indecisive company with a “paralyzed bureaucracy.”

At the conference, Pichai announced a “Simplicity Sprint” program to get feedback from employees. The program includes a questionnaire with questions such as: “What helps you work more clearly and efficiently to serve your users and customers? Where do you need to remove speed bumps to get better results faster? How do I get rid of it and maintain my entrepreneurial spirit and focus?” As you grow? “

From the outside, the main source of Google’s inefficiency seems to be the never-ending cycle of product churn and duplication. The worst example is his ten-plus messaging apps that Google has created since Pichai took office in 2015. comes from a series of previously in-house exclusive Google comics by Manu Cornet. Launching new products at Google is often described as the easiest way to get promoted rather than maintaining and improving existing ones. Pichai’s apathetic “let a thousand flowers bloom” management style means that these weaker areas of Google’s product line are ripe for disruption by promotional facilitation projects without a long-term plan. Lacking top-down leadership to chart a course for these unestablished products, Google will ultimately prioritize internal politics over competitiveness.

It’s difficult to know exactly what Pichai’s overarching goals are. Many keywords used to describe Pichai’s recent changes allow us to juxtapose the ‘all two’ narrative, but Pichai’s ambiguous ‘efficiency’ statement dictates what has changed. It’s getting harder to identify.

