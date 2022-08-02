How modern CIOs are freeing up time to drive strategy





According to Foundry’s State of the CIO 2022 study, the number of business leaders now looking to their CIO as a strategic advisor has surged 30% since pre-pandemic.

This is a significant shift from pre-pandemic, when just 28% of enterprise business leaders viewed the CIO as an essential strategic advisor.

Because business operations during the pandemic are so dependent on technology performance, CIOs are currently faced with a labor shortage due to rapidly changing business models, economic conditions, supply chain disruptions, and “great retirement.”

So how can CIOs drive innovative projects and activities without the right/sufficient resources?

do less, but do better

Reliable, high-performance connectivity is a prerequisite for business success. Without it, hybrid work cannot exist, cloud applications do not work well, and slow online interactions frustrate potential customers.

But, most importantly, without strong connectivity, enterprises are forced to rely on the latest technologies such as hybrid multi-cloud architectures, Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and edge micro data. The inability to take advantage of progress. center expansion.

Network connectivity must be flexible and scalable to meet the new challenges and opportunities CIOs must manage.

According to a survey sponsored by Colt Technology Services, a global telecommunications service provider, 90% of CIOs say partnering with suppliers is critical to successful technology deployments.

CIOs working with partners are achieving better results. Three-fifths believe they are more adaptable than their competitors by working with different partners within their ecosystem.

But many CIOs admit they want to do more with their partners. 40% see themselves as leaders when it comes to collaborating with partners, and 57% would like to do more to reach their desired level.

Ensuring quality connectivity across your organization is more than just choosing a high-speed pipe from your internet provider.

We need strong industry partnerships with organizations that can rapidly supply qualified consultants, avoid skills shortages in the job market, assess the entire network architecture, and ensure there are no weak spots in the chain.

Successful CIOs recognize that they can’t do it all at once: supporting existing technology, driving innovation, and leading the business.

Where they can add the most value is in their role as strategic change agents, engaging partners to manage existing technology and implement new projects.

What CIOs can achieve through partnerships

Partnering with seasoned connectivity professionals to overcome and reliably deliver technical talent through resource provision, proven execution capabilities based on past customer projects, and resilience to market changes I can.

De-stressing and supporting some of the growing challenges facing CIOs by working with partners like Colt, who have 30 years of experience supporting businesses through digital transformation and their digital infrastructure can do.

This frees CIOs to focus on developing a vision for improving the customer experience. A repeatedly proven strategy to improve profitability.

Over half of the companies surveyed by Colt use the Net Promoter Score (NPS) / Customer Experience Index (CXI) to monitor their customer experience.

Just over half (51%) of CIOs believe they are more flexible than their competitors when it comes to adjusting and updating their customers’ digital experiences as needed.

The findings show that improving the customer experience is a huge opportunity for Australian CIOs, especially as customer expectations for digital experiences are so high, especially post-pandemic.

According to Colt research, CIOs are increasingly focused on guiding their companies to meet environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals. A Colt survey found that 82% said sustainability had a significant impact on their vendor choice.

A third of CIOs consider themselves already leaders in using “Tech for Good,” and two-thirds want significant improvement in this area.

When CIOs focus on ESG across their industries, they improve their companies’ standing as good corporate citizens and strengthen their position by winning more business from clients looking for responsible suppliers.

Download the 2022 Colt Technology Services Survey on the CIO Mindset here.

