Achieve commercialization in an unstable market with QMS





Arena, a PTC business, outlines the role that the success of cloud QMS can help medical device manufacturers achieve successful commercialization in a volatile market.

Staying ahead of the competition with safe and effective medical devices is a challenge for today’s manufacturers. To meet evolving customer requirements, increasing product complexity, disruptions to the supply chain, and increasing tightening industry regulations.

With product teams and supply chain partners more distributed than ever before, everyone involved in the design, validation, production and certification processes has complete visibility into the latest product information to meet compliance requirements and other key issues. Being able to track deliverables is essential. However, many companies use manual, paper-based systems to manage their product and quality processes, lacking a single source of product truth to ensure quality and streamline compliance.

This article explores some of the product development hurdles that medical device manufacturers typically face when bringing their products to market. It also reveals how an enterprise quality management system (eQMS) solution can help companies meet their compliance goals and successfully commercialize.

Product development challenges for medical device manufacturers

corporate compliance

As FDA, ISO, EU MDR, and other regulations around the world tighten, manufacturers must collect extensive technical data to ensure patient safety and demonstrate compliance. And although various regulations share the same basic principles, manufacturers must monitor them closely to keep abreast of ongoing changes and complexities that affect their business.

Design management

Companies must establish effective design controls to verify that devices perform according to their intended use. To ensure accurate control, the design history file (DHF) and device master record (DMR) must be correlated and managed to manage the entire product record. Traditional paper-based systems and document-centric QMS platforms leave quality records behind, decoupling design files, bills of materials (BOMs), and other key components of the product record, giving teams complete visibility and It lacks traceability, leading to errors and inconsistent information. These design control issues often lead to audit citations and failed product launches.

training management

Employee training programs are essential to demonstrate compliance with FDA, ISO, safety, and other standards. Regulators focus on training management systems to determine a company’s ability to follow documented business policies and procedures. For example, as part of the inspection, the FDA will first review a medical device company’s training records to assess whether employees are following current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP).

Documenting, testing, and tracking that employees are properly trained is a big deal for program executives, especially when using manual, paper-based systems, or siled solutions. It’s a burden. Without automated training records management, companies tend to face compliance risks and unnecessary administrative costs.

Requirements management

Requirements management is the process of documenting, analyzing, tracking, prioritizing and agreeing on product requirements, managing changes and communicating them to relevant stakeholders. This process runs all the way from New Product Development (NPD) to New Product Introduction (NPI).

Typically the requirements are:

Design constraints Testable Interface centric (how the product is perceived) Primarily about what the product should do

According to LNS Research, 91% of organizations still use spreadsheets and electronic documents to track requirements. Because these ad-hoc solutions are not tied to the product record, cross-functional teams have complete visibility into quality issues, customer needs, design flaws, and other dependencies that impact NPI. you can’t. Relying on multiple disconnected systems creates more work and increases risk to launch schedules and profitability.

As the demand for more sophisticated products continues to grow, manufacturers need a more integrated system to track requirements across mechanical, electrical and software disciplines and keep everyone on the same page. .

document management

Centralized storage, tracking and control of all product and quality documentation is required to meet the demands of today’s highly regulated environment. As part of their QMS, medical device companies must maintain a vast amount of documentation, including standard operating procedures (SOPs), specifications, engineering drawings, and policies. However, these documents are often stored in different systems and multiple locations, making it difficult for distributed teams and supply chain partners to identify the latest versions for timely review and approval. It is also difficult to quickly compile requested information and demonstrate proper revision and document control during an audit.

Drive commercialization and compliance success with a cloud QMS

Today, more and more companies are moving away from traditional paper-based systems and leveraging digital technologies to better manage and track their new product development and introduction (NPDI) processes. By adopting a cloud-based eQMS solution, businesses can eliminate data silos and communication barriers to quickly resolve quality issues and drive continuous improvement.

Advanced solutions like the Arenas product-centric QMSconnect products and quality records in a single electronic system. This enables organizations to establish strong design controls and have greater visibility into excess corrective and preventive action (CAPA), DHF, DMR, SOPs, requirements, and other quality processes critical to meeting regulatory requirements. and traceability.

Teams can leverage quality templates to easily create post-market surveillance (PMS), clinical assessments, corrective action reports, and other documents required for technical file submissions. The platform also provides an automated system for creating employee training plans, assigning training records, and generating progress reports, reducing compliance risks and reliance on separate, disconnected training systems. Eliminate With automated change processes and revision controls applied to all product and quality information, companies have had great success in passing audits and achieving commercial milestones.

Learn more about how a product-centric QMS can help medical device companies streamline their NPDI and meet their compliance goals at https://www.arenasolutions.com/wp-content/uploads/Customer-Success-Story_Potrero- Read Arenas customer success stories. Medical.pdf

