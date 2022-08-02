Monday Roundup: LeBron, Google Maps, E-Bike Disappointment and More





August 1st started a great week at BikePortland. There’s a lot of fun stuff to share, so let’s start with a roundup of the most notable items our writers and readers have encountered over the past seven days…

Bikesketball: NBA star and cultural icon LeBron James invests $30 million in Canyon Bicycles to infuse his passion.

Zach is back: Healthier Hawthorne ex-Portlander Zach Katz is back in the news by launching a viral Twitter account (@betterstreetsai) and posting amazing street transformations made with AI tools. I came.

DOTs going’ DOT: Activists in Texas are raising red flags for the DOTs highway expansion project. This somehow allows us to avoid a thorough environmental analysis, in most cases, because we know there is “no significant impact” on the surrounding communities.

E-bikes are left behind: The Inflation Reduction Act that swept the Capitol last week includes hefty subsidies for electric vehicles, but nothing for e-bikes.

Why the above is bad: In a CBC opinion piece, author Paris Marx explains why an over-focus on electric vehicles is a bad policy choice and an issue many governments would have us believe. does not resolve the issue. .

Cars as Weapons: A Mississippi man shared a video to social media. In the video, he deliberately drove a car and rammed into a group of his teens, saying vulgar things like getting points for hitting them and calling them racial slurs. .

Good news: Politico says gasoline prices will remain high as society turns away from internal combustion engines, oil companies struggle to meet demand, vehicles move to electric vehicles, and investors invest in renewable energy. It explains in detail why you are likely to.

The Hills They Climbed: The NY Times talks about the history behind the Tour de France Femmes, the women who laid the groundwork for recent events, and the continued push for equality in women’s professional cycling. We publish excellent articles on

Chasing Money: Joe Courtright’s latest article in the City Observatory says new roads and highways are in dire need of money for maintenance and operations, even as the Oregon Department of Transportation believes it is in dire need of money. pointing out that they continue to spend that money on

Improved bike directions: Google Maps has announced updates to its bike directions, including details such as the types of road conditions to expect and whether you’ll encounter steep hills.

