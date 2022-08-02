FHFA Announces Financial Technology Authority





On July 18, the Federal Housing Finance Authority (FHFA) announced the launch of a new Financial Technology Office, aimed at promoting effective risk management when evaluating FinTech developments in the housing finance sector. did. The FHFA also explores how to foster responsible innovation, how to identify barriers and challenges in implementing fintech in housing finance, how to support equity for homeowners and renters, and the efficiency of compliance and regulatory processes. and issued a Request for Information (RFI) seeking public comment on how to improve its effectiveness. In its introduction to RFI, the FHFA referred to President Biden’s March 2022 executive order. The Executive Order focused on cryptocurrencies and digital assets, but more broadly calls on government agencies to study and support technological advances and promote equitable access to safe and affordable financial services. I instructed them to take concrete measures to

Similar financial technology offices have been established by other financial regulators, including the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and the Consumer Financial Protection Agency. The FHFA has indicated that the new Financial Technology Authority will:

Assisting authorities in developing strategies for FHFA-regulated entities to foster fintech and innovation in housing finance in a safe, sound, responsible and equitable manner; market participants, industry and nonprofits Fintech and innovation research in housing finance to facilitate sharing of best practices, working with associations, consumer groups, and academia; regulated bodies to promote awareness and understanding of fintech and innovation in housing finance; establish ongoing outreach through; foster inter-agency cooperation with other regulators to enable information sharing and partnership opportunities; and housing finance fintech innovations, general trends, and serve as the agency’s resource on emerging risks.

At RFI, the FHFA took note of the dramatic growth of fintech in the mortgage industry, identifying technological advances such as artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine learning, distributed ledger technology and smart contracts. and secondary market.

RFI focuses on four areas: (i) the role of fintechs in the ecosystem (or mortgage techs) in which mortgages are originated; (ii) the role of fintechs in the secondary market; and (iii) the risks associated with their use. (iv) application to Fintech compliance and regulatory activities (or RegTech); We also ask for feedback on how to maximize stakeholder engagement. The FHFA appears to share his CFPB’s concern that the use of technology in the mortgage industry could pose fair lending risks. In an RFI, the FHFA said: [t]The opaque nature of some fintech methods, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, underscores the need to ensure that appropriate compliance measures are in place to mitigate the risk of violating fair lending laws.

The establishment of the Financial Innovation Authority and RFI appears to offer the FHFA an opportunity to engage with the technology developments that are driving the industry. In its RFI, the FHFA identifies regulatory concerns about the use of AI and identifies several risk categories, including inadequate regulation of the fintech sector. However, the FHFA also recognizes the efficiencies and advancements Fintech provides in loan origination, servicing and capital markets activities, as well as the transparency technology brings to the customer experience. (A recent discussion of the use of AI in consumer loan underwriting on the Consumer Finance Monitor podcast can be found here.)

Comments on the RFI are due by October 16, 2022.

