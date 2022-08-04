Improved Congestion Control for RED Algorithm Using Markov Decision Process





AQM algorithm

The default behavior of the AQM algorithm is represented by the RED algorithm. The RED onset of congestion is determined by the average queue size (avg), two thresholds (\(min_{th}\) and \(max_{th}\)), and the maximum drop probability (\(max_p\)) it’s different. Each packet arrives in a router queue. This algorithm uses an exponentially weighted moving average (EWMA) as a lowpass filter to compute the average. (1)—

$$\begin{aligned}avg = \left( 1-w_q\right) avg+w_qq \end{aligned}$$

where \(w_q\) is the queue weight and q is the current queue size.If the mean is \(min_{th}

$$\begin{aligned} P= max_p(avg-min_{th})/(max_{th}+min_{th}) \end{aligned}$$

When the average exceeds \(max_th\), the RED algorithm starts dropping all incoming packets to manage congestion in the queue. The drawback of RED is that it reacts slowly to congestion and its parameters are difficult to tune. These shortcomings therefore prevent the algorithm from working correctly when different applications or services use different data rates. GRED has three thresholds (\(min_th\), \(max_th\), and double \(max_th\)) to reduce the drop probability gradient curve. The proposed algorithm used three GRED-like thresholds and a dynamic value of \(w_q\) chosen based on the Markov process.

Markov process

MDP determines which action should be taken for a given state depending on the combination of (\(s_t\), \(a_t\), \(r_t\), t)17 and transition probabilities to judge formula. (3)—

$$\begin{aligned} P(s_{t+1}\vert s_t,a)=P(s_{t+1}=j\vert s_t=i,a=k) \end{aligned}$$

where \(s_t\) and \(s_{t+1}\) indicate the current state and next state respectively, and a indicates that an action should be taken. i and j can be 1, 2, 3, … representing states. where j is the next state and i is the current state. Also, k is her 1, 2, 3, … indicating the action to perform.

\(r_t\) is the reward (return) from the environment to the agent after the action has been applied to the current state. (4), this reward can be maximum or minimum. In this work, the reward represents the minimum number of packets dropped as follows:

$$\begin{aligned} R_t=\sum _{i=t}^{\infty} r_{i}=r_t+r_{t+1}+r_{t+2}+… \end{aligned }$$

MDP contains a discount factor \(\gamma \), which has a value between 0 and 1 to weight future rewards. In this study, \(\gamma \)=0 values ​​only include immediate rewards, not future rewards. (5) as follows:

$$\begin{aligned} R_t=r_t+\sum _{i=t+1}^{\infty} \gamma ^i r_i \end{aligned}$$

To map the MDP to the RED algorithm, we need to consider the average queue length avg as the state and the type of dropped packets as the action. Assume a set of four states S=\(s_1, s_2, s_3, s_4\). Then the \(4\times 4\) transition probability matrix is ​​shown in equation (1). (6). \(s_1\) means TCP’s average state for slow start below the minimum threshold \((0< avg < min_{th})\) and \(s_2\) is \(min_{th} \ indicates the average state between ) threshold and the middle of the two thresholds \((min_{th}< avg < (min_{th} +max_{th})/2), s_3\) is , with an average between two thresholds and below \(max_{th} ((min_{th} + max_{th})/2< avg < max_{th})\), \(s_4\) is , avg is \( max_{th}\) and less than twice \(max_{th}\) \((max_th

$$\begin{aligned} P_{ij} = \begin{bmatrix} P_{00} &{} P_{01} &{} P_{02} &{} P_{03} \\ P_{10} &{ } P_{11} &{} P_{12} &{} P_{13} \\ P_{20} &{} P_{21} &{} P_{22} &{} P_{23} \\ P_{ 30} &{} P_{31} &{} P_{32} &{} P_{33} \\ \end{bmatrix} \end{aligned}$$

Design and methodology

In this study, a point-to-point dumbbell network topology constructed by NS3 with ON-OFF application was used, as shown in Figure 1. Rounded up to 200 nodes by 5 nodes in each simulation, the two nodes in the middle, source and destination respectively, which mirror the routers in the core network, create a bottleneck. Figure 1 shows that the sending node is not sending packets. In Figure 2, on the other hand, the bottleneck link is congested and the packet drop procedure is initiated.

Figure 1

NS3 point-to-point dumbbell topology before starting the simulation.

Figure 2

NS3 point-to-point dumbbell topology after 10 seconds run time.

TCP slow start

The TCP protocol has default congestion control with four phases: slow start, congestion avoidance, fast retransmission, and fast recovery18. The slow start phase allows TCP to advertise the capacity of the link in the transition path. This happens by duplicating the window size per RTT for each acknowledgment received. If no acknowledgment is received, TCP indicates that congestion has occurred and the congestion avoidance phase begins. Then each successful acknowledgment increases the window size by one. Therefore, TCP slow starts increasing exponentially with each RTT. This means that congestion can occur quickly.

Algorithm parameter tuning

The default values ​​for the RED algorithm parameters are \(w_q\)=0.002, \(min_{th}\)=5, \(max_{th}\)=15, \(max_p\)=1/502. In this work, we use the stochastic transition matrix \(P_{ij}\) in Eq. (1). (6) is computed based on the queue weight \(w_q\). Equation (7) shows the relationship between load factor and \(w_q\) and its effect on mean2 as follows:

$$\begin{aligned} avg=L+1+\frac{(1-w_q)^{(L+1)}-1}{w_q} \end{aligned}$$

Here, L represents the load factor of outgoing packets. \(w_q\) acts as a low-pass filter time constant for the average queue value reflecting the response time of received packets and the queue weight, as shown in Figure 3. Therefore, if \(w_q\) is too large, as explained in the previous subsection, the algorithm does not filter out short-lived congestion, especially when the TCP protocol starts late. If \(w_q\) is too small, the algorithm responds too slowly to congestion to reflect changes in queue size, and small values ​​of queue weight are suitable for TCP’s slow start phase. For this study, we set the initial value of \(w_q\) to zero and increment it by 0.002 when the average state changes to another state. These values ​​were chosen to manage the exponential growth of TCP slow startup flows. Table 1 shows the range of \(w_q\) used in the proposed algorithm.

Figure 3

Average effect as a function of \(w_q\) and load factor.

Table 1 avg values ​​based on queue length conditions.

Using the values ​​of \(w_q\) gives the MDP stochastic transition matrix. (6)—

$$\begin{aligned} P_{ij} = \begin{bmatrix} 0 &{} 0.002 &{} 0.002 &{} 0.002 \\ 0.004 &{} 0 &{} 0.004 &{} 0.004 \\ 0.006 &{ } 0.006 &{} 0 &{} 0.006 \\ 0.008 &{} 0.008 &{} 0.008 &{} 0 \\ \end{bmatrix} \end{aligned}$$

Diagonal matrices assign zero values. This means that if the state is the same, the queue weight value will not change. Table 2 shows the parameters of the implemented network.

Table 2 Parameter values ​​for the implemented algorithm.

