The rise of 3D printed food

Since its introduction in the 1980s, 3D printing has advanced rapidly, evolving from a novelty to a widespread manufacturing technology. 3D printing is gaining ground in many sectors, such as the construction and medical industries, due to its customization and waste reduction capabilities. And in recent years, additive manufacturing has begun to find applications in the food and beverage industry as well.

It may sound like something out of Star Trek, but some believe 3D-printed food is so real that it will revolutionize the way food is consumed, prepared, and sourced.

From frying pan to printer

The process of 3D printing food is not that different from using additive printing in industrial applications. Using an extrusion process and pureed food paste instead of plastic filament, the user simply enters the desired shape and the printer creates the meal. Similar to the traditional industrial 3D printer market, there are a variety of food printing machines available, from desktop to professional grade.

While this technology is certainly a revolutionary way of making meals, these machines are currently only capable of handling certain aspects of meal preparation. For example, most 3D food printers cannot heat food. As a result, these machines now look like ultra-high-tech kitchen gadgets. Some of them are designed for use in patented food “capsules,” while others can use pureed ingredients.

3D printed food is still a fairly new concept, but there are some cool projects around 3D printed food. For example, Food Ink, a fully 3D printed restaurant, popped up in California with fully 3D printed food, utensils, and furniture. Another interesting 3D printed food venture is from Sugar Labs, a husband-and-wife team that creates sweet treats using only 3D printers.

The most exciting trend since bread

Despite its limitations, 3D printed food is taking the gourmet food world by storm. Tech-obsessed gastropubs and molecular gastronomy chefs are fascinated by his 3D printing ability to use both traditional and unusual ingredients with interesting and unprecedented twists. Chefs have used it to print meals in intricate patterns or create bowls out of food substances to enhance the presentation of servings.

Both chefs and home cooks play with different ingredients. For example, by making vegetable purees, parents can print fun-shaped snacks to encourage children to adopt healthy eating habits. Some have even experimented with recycling food waste to make snacks.

Beyond funky restaurants and creative culinary concepts, 3D-printed food has also caught the attention of some industrial sectors. Most notably, NASA commissioned a startup called BeeHex to develop his 3D-printed pizza to develop sustainable food options for space exploration and Mars colonization.

And because 3D-printed food is so customizable, it has the potential to open new doors of taste experiences for many people with special dietary needs or practices. For example, the healthcare industry can offer more palatable options to people with dysphagia and other conditions that require a specific, consistent diet. may offer a healthier alternative to traditional processed foods.

The U.S. Army has also expressed interest in leveraging 3D printing’s ability to create highly customized foods to create bespoke foods for individual soldiers. The device uses sensors to measure the soldier’s physiological state and sends that data back to the base. At the base, 3D printers can formulate custom meal bars or powdered beverages to help correct nutritional imbalances.

In addition to all these benefits, some believe that 3D printed food could be the answer to global problems such as world hunger. With the global population projected to reach about 8 billion by 2025, this will put a huge strain not only on food producers, but also on the food sources themselves. 3D printers can take rich sources of nutrients such as algae and turn them into appetizing foods that can be mass-produced fairly easily.

food for thought

Because 3D printing models build direct-to-consumer sales systems, food companies need to make decisions on different products, such as shapes, flavors, customization options, and recipes, while adjusting FDA regulations. predictive analytics will be absolutely critical. Packaging, logistics, and material sourcing will also change, as increased product diversity presents a whole new set of demands.

While 3D printed food is still in its early stages, it’s already garnering a lot of interest and as brands continue to experiment, it’s steadily becoming the next step in food production.

Image credit: NosorogUA / Shutterstock.com

