Micro Focus CyberRes Partners with Google Cloud





SANTA CLARA, Calif., August 3, 2022 — CyberRes, a Micro Focusline business, today announced a partnership with Google Cloud to support the upcoming release of BigQuery remote capabilities. The partnership integrates CyberRes’ end-to-end enterprise data protection solution, Voltage SecureData, with Google’s BigQuery data warehouse to accelerate and scale organizations’ data science initiatives and keep companies abreast of evolving privacy regulations. will be able to comply.

This integration will enable CyberRes Voltage customers to permanently protect their data in use, in motion, and at rest in Google BigQuery. With support for remote capabilities, Google Cloud’s BigQuery customers can also take advantage of Voltage’s privacy-enabled technology. Mutual customers can use Voltage’s format-preserving encryption, hashing, and tokenization services within BigQuery in combination with Google BigQuery’s native security to meet stringent privacy compliance controls. Voltage’s cloud-agnostic and consistent data protection enables all customers to safely use regulated data for analytics across hybrid clouds.

Tony de la Lama, vice president of product management at CyberRes, said: “Integration with Voltage SecureData enables BigQuery to enable customers to leverage and support Voltage’s data-centric protection approach for secure analytics, and to help enterprises accelerate and accelerate data science initiatives with privacy by default. We will be able to expand.”

BigQuery, Google Cloud’s highly scalable multi-cloud data warehouse, is designed for business agility, allowing customers to gain insights with real-time predictive analytics, access data, and analyze It makes it easier to share information securely. This new partnership enhances Voltage SecureData’s advanced capabilities of securing analytics across data warehouses, databases and data lakes, and allows customers to seamlessly and securely migrate their workloads to his BigQuery.

“Emerging threats and evolving technology needs are at the forefront of cybersecurity challenges.By enabling Google Cloud customers to leverage the Voltage SecureData solution from within their BigQuery data warehouse, Res will enable us to provide our customers with the technology they need to protect their sensitive data while responding to and complying with current data privacy regulations.” Google Cloud.

The CyberRes Voltage portfolio helps protect your organization with continuous data discovery, insight, and protection to reduce risk and enable privacy by design. Organizations can safely use high-value and sensitive customer data to derive business intelligence without the risk of exposing data in Google BigQuery. Voltage SecureData’s data protection technology delivers proven performance, reliability and scalability, providing flexible implementation and data-centric protection for a virtually unlimited number of structured data types in any language, in any region To do.

For more information

Voltage SecureDataIntegrations for GCP 2.0 (BigQuery) is generally available. The Google Cloud Remote Functions feature is now available in public preview.

About Cyberless

CyberRes is a division of Micro Focus. Leveraging the expertise of one of the world’s largest security portfolios, we help our customers address the changing threat landscape by building both cyber and business resilience within their teams and organizations. CyberRes is part of a large set of digital transformation solutions that defy odds so companies can stay in business today, keep their lights on, transform and grow, and seize tomorrow’s opportunities. You can take advantage of it.

Source: Micro Focus

