The Google Pixel 6a beats the Nothing Phone (1) in every way but one.





The market for mid-range phones has been very hot in recent years. From Apple reintroducing the iPhone SE series in 2020 (updated in 2022) to Google making a big leap forward with the Pixel A series, budget buyers are looking for the best budget phones under $500. You have many choices on the market.

This summer we have seen new players enter the ring. Originally started by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, the ridiculously named company wanted to make headlines with a product that made technology “exciting” again. Indeed, Nothing’s first product, the Ear (1) true wireless earbuds, made headlines. With great sound and a very appealing aesthetic, the Ear (1) starts small and seems to work well.

But when I thought of Pei, the Nothing call was inevitable. Sure enough, rumors swirled earlier this year and the phone launched in July. 2022) and the Samsung Galaxy A53 (also £399). In fact, I really liked the non-camera phone (1), but I was disappointed in most ways.

Then came the Google Pixel 6a and suddenly the mid-range market became more interesting. The tiny phone is powered by Google’s Tensor system-on-a-chip, the same as the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. So the 6a packs flagship-class power for just $449/£399, plus a great camera.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

Your £399 could suddenly buy you a lot of phones. If you like Samsung you can pick the Galaxy A53 which I liked a lot in my review vote for the underdog and get a phone (1) and you get a cool transparent back and his Glyph interface can be inserted. Alternatively, you can opt for the Pixel 6a, which offers the best camera and Android phone performance in this price range. For another £20, you can get the iPhone SE (2022) for £419.

Of those four, the Pixel 6a and Phone (1) are eye-catching. The latter impressed not only with its cute and flashy looks. The Snapdragon 778G+ chipset isn’t a gaming monster, but it did its day-to-day tasks quite well. The device looked eerily like the iPhone 12, but I liked the feel of the phone (1). As a first-generation product, I think the Phone (1) is pretty good.

But the Pixel 6a isn’t just better, it’s a smarter use of your money if you ask me. It laps the phone (1) in terms of performance and camera. In fact, I would immediately pit them both against each other. But the Pixel has a lot more AI smarts than the Phone (1) and can do amazing things like Magic Eraser and all calling features.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

However, the phone (1) has one leg on which to stand. Battery life. When testing the battery life of a smartphone, it endlessly reloads web pages over a cellular connection until the phone dies. The Pixel 6a had a very poor result of 6 hours and 29 minutes. The Phone (1) lasted a hefty 10 hours and 50 minutes, nearly four and a half hours longer than the Pixel.

Battery life plays a big role in whether I recommend a smartphone. Luckily for the Pixel 6a, pretty much everything else works so well that the benefits outweigh the short battery life. My colleague of his, Philip Michaels, agreed with that sentiment in his review of the Pixel 6a.

In this day and age, £399 means a lot to a lot of people, so it’s important to make sure you get the best value for your money. The Pixel 6a beats my recommendation for its price, even though I also like the phone (1). Battery life isn’t great, but his Pixel with camera and Tensor simply makes the phone (1) look lumpy.

We applaud Nothing’s initial effort, but Google has the advantage of having an in-house SoC and years of experience in computational photography. Believe me, I hope nothing goes wrong, but if money is more important than ever, the Pixel 6a is a better choice.

